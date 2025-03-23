Liberty School of Music Holds Concerto and Aria Competition Feb. 28

The Liberty University School of Music held its Concerto and Aria Competition Concert Feb. 28 in the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall, and the night was full of magnificent musical performances.

Five soloists, the winners of Liberty’s 2025 Concerto and Aria Competition, accompanied the Liberty University Symphony Orchestra (LUSO), conducted by Zachary Bruno, and each performed a unique concerto. The finale featured Lynchburg’s Symphony Youth Orchestra (LSYO) playing alongside LUSO.

The performance opened with LUSO playing John Williams’ “Flying Theme” from the film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Next, soprano soloist Eunice Choi sang an impassioned Mozart aria, “Martern aller Arten,” followed by saxophonist and Liberty alumnus Cole Johnson playing the intricate third movement from “Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra.” Benno Alderink played Weber’s dramatic “Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra” and was followed by harpist and senior Molly Grace Gerk performing Gliere’s “Concerto for Harp and Orchestra.”

The concert’s grand finale involved two orchestras.

In a harmonious collaboration, LSYO joined LUSO onstage. LSYO concerto winner Trenton Walker accompanied the orchestras with an enchanting performance of “Concertino for Flute and Orchestra.”

This collaboration was “the first of its kind,” according to Bruno.

“(The concert) has been a fantastic shared musical experience for our college student musicians and top-notch youth orchestra musicians,” Bruno said. “The 19 local high school students who joined our 65 LU students in a combined orchestra truly grew in their musical experience throughout the rehearsal process.”

According to Gerk, the concerto winners underwent a rigorous and lengthy competition, which involved a multiple-round screening process. The final round of the competition consisted of head-to-head live performances in front of a panel of judges. The winners were chosen out of 35 applicants in early November, and rehearsals with the orchestra began at the start of the semester. The soloists’ months of hard work were showcased in last Friday’s concert.

“The four LUSO soloists and the LSYO soloist were all outstanding in their preparation and performance, culminating in a wonderful concert for everyone,” said Bruno.

The secret to achieving this level of musicianship, according to Alderink, is practice.

“Even when it’s rough, you’ve got to show up and practice. Consistency is key,” Alderink said.

Johnson agreed and provided advice for musicians.

“Bore yourself to death with your piece; make it better every day, and you’re going to win something eventually,” Johnson said.

Gerk said the only way to become an artist is to take ownership of the piece so you can communicate to the audience through the music.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Gerk said.

The soloists’ immense commitment to their music was evident in their skillful playing, yet they also strived to honor God during their performance.

“I’m just the vessel … to uplift the Lord and point people to him through this beautiful piece,” Gerk said. “Keeping that as my focus … took the pressure off me and gave me the perspective of ‘I’m just the messenger delivering this music to bless other people.’”

LUSO will perform again on April 29 at 7:30 pm in the School of Music Concert Hall. Tickets can be purchased at www.liberty.evenue.net/event/SOM24/SOM-21.

Rath is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.