Legacy Museum of African American History Seeks To Preserve History Of African American Community

The Legacy Museum of African American History, located in the heart of downtown Lynchburg, is an institution dedicated to the collection and preservation of memorabilia that protects the history of the African American community.

The museum boasts a rich history and has been fueled by donations from the community.

According to the Legacy Museum’s website, its purpose “is to enrich the lives of local residents and museum visitors by fostering and stimulating an appreciation of the diversity of the African American experience in Lynchburg and surrounding counties/cities.”

David Neumeyer, a member of the museum’s board of directors, has been with the Legacy Museum since the early 2000s. He said the primary mission of the museum is to inform members of the public about historical events pertaining to the African American community.

“The museum was opened in 2000 by Lynchburg citizens, both Black and white, who felt the need to educate the community about African American history,” Neumeyer said.

The museum regularly rotates its exhibits, focusing on a different aspect of African American history every two years. Past exhibits have highlighted topics such as sports, science and local music and choirs, offering a dynamic and fresh experience for new and returning visitors alike.

The current exhibition on display, “The Revolutionary Witnesses to Justice: The Founding of a Legacy in Central Virginia,” emphasizes the roles of activists, advocates and allies who helped create the museum.

The Revolutionary Witnesses to Justice, a group of African American activists, advocated for human rights and unity in Central Virginia. The museum pays tribute to its founders, showcasing 16 individuals that fought valiantly for civil rights work and its legacy by featuring portraits and offering a historical narrative of the museum’s origins. The museum’s preceding exhibit was entitled “The Development of An Athlete: Framing Sports Through Race, Gender, Perseverance and Community” and was first displayed in 2019.

“We have a few items that have been donated from outside of the Lynchburg area,” Neumeyer said. “Most of them have been donated by members of the city whose families have lived in Lynchburg generations.”

The house where the museum resides has a history of its own. Still standing at over 100 years old, the house required thousands of dollars’ worth of renovations. In 1997, a capital fundraising committee raised over $300,000 to aid with the updates. In 1999, reconstruction began, and the house has been the home to the museum ever since.

The Legacy Museum is associated with multiple different groups and organizations throughout Lynchburg. One such project is “Silent Witnesses,” a vision that was brought to life by Neumeyer. The project was founded in 2021 and aims to educate the community on the history of enslavement in Lynchburg.

“I wanted to document the history of enslavement in Lynchburg since it was such a large part of the economy,” Neumeyer said. “We joined with the Lynchburg City Museum to create the organization where we install plaques on locations that mark sites where enslaved worked, to educate and ensure this chapter of history is not forgotten.”

The museum also works with various universities such as Randolph College and the University of Lynchburg to highlight Black artists and culture.

Through the dynamic exhibits and a community-driven initiative, the Legacy Museum has a rich history and a heart for education. As the museum continues to evolve, its commitment to honoring the past and shedding light on untold stories remains an essential part of Lynchburg’s cultural fabric, ensuring that the history of African Americans is both recognized and celebrated for generations to come.

