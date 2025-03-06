Lady Flames Softball Sweeps During Weekend Invitational Feb. 28-March 1

For the second weekend in a row, the Lady Flames Softball team completed a sweep, going 4-0 in the Liberty Softball Invitational Feb. 28 to March 1.

With key hits, strong pitching and aggressive baserunning, the Lady Flames showed grit to emerge victorious from their four weekend contests against Drexel University, Georgetown University, Lehigh University and Appalachian State University.

Over the weekend, the Lady Flames regained their momentum, recovering from a loss against Virginia Tech University in a midweek game Feb. 26.

“I think they’ve experienced a difference from how they performed against Virginia Tech and their performance now,” Head Coach Dot Richardson said. “We hit the ball hard against Virginia Tech, right? But it was also where everyone started to hit the ball hard this weekend … and they were feeding off each other.”

The Lady Flames defeated Drexel 10-4 on Feb. 28 with redshirt junior pitcher Tyler Oubre taking the win on the mound with six strikeouts over her five innings pitched. The Lady Flames had 12 hits against the Lady Dragons with home runs from senior infielder Rachel Craine and senior outfielder KK Madrey.

Their momentum carried over into their next game against Georgetown, who the Lady Flames defeated 6-0 with senior pitcher Elena Escobar toeing the rubber for the shutout win. Sophomore outfielder Paige Doerr hit a solo home run over the right field wall in the third inning.

On March 1, the Lady Flames defeated Lehigh 15-5 in five innings with a run-rule victory as freshman pitcher Danner Allen took the win on the mound. Their bats were on fire with a pair of hits from Craine and a home run by senior outfielder Rachel Roupe. With an energetic dugout and a bench that heavily contributed to the team’s success, such as freshman catcher Alexia Carrasquillo’s pinch hit double to center field, the Lady Flames’ victory against Lehigh was a team effort.

“There’s some really key performances, and I think that when you see the team coming together, that’s the best performance of all,” Richardson said.

During the final game of the Liberty Softball Invitational, the Lady Flames defeated the App State Lady Mountaineers 9-1 in another team effort victory. Senior pitcher Paige Bachman earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts, only allowing four hits in the competition.

“Tonight was a good night all around,” Bachman said. “Just energy and hitting, pitching, fielding, it was just all a lot of fun.”

The Lady Flames opened the game with a bang, scoring three runs in the first inning with a single by redshirt senior infielder Savannah Woodard, a double from Roupe, a double by junior infielder Brynn McManus and a single from senior infielder Brooke Roberts.

The only run scored by App State came in the second inning on a bases loaded single up the middle, bringing the score 3-1. The Lady Flames detained any other threats to keep the Lady Mountaineers scoreless throughout the remainder of the game.

In the fourth inning, the Lady Flames tore the game open, scoring five runs. With singles from redshirt sophomore catcher Savannah Jessee and Craine, they set the stage for junior utility player Aubry Norris, pinch running for Jessee, to score on an App State error on a hard hit from redshirt junior infielder Savannah Whatley, making the score 4-1.

An RBI out from Roupe allowed Craine to score, bringing the score to 5-1. With a sac fly to center field from McManus and an infield single from Roberts, the Lady Flames led 7-1. The last run of the fourth inning came from Roberts who stole home, ending the inning with an 8-1 lead over the Lady Mountaineers.

The game ended in the sixth inning when Doerr hit a walk off solo home run to right field, ending the game 9-1 with a run-rule victory and solidifying another undefeated weekend for the Lady Flames.

“It was nice to see the response after that loss, how they responded to four victories in a row,” Richardson said.

The rest of the season will provide more of a challenge for the NCAA Top 25 ranked Lady Flames softball team with upcoming games against non-conference teams during the week and the start of Conference USA (CUSA) play, which makes up every weekend for the rest of the softball season.

“We have a great opportunity to just keep trying to strive to use the gifts God (has) given us, to give him honor through it and all we say and do,” Richardson said. “And that’s the beauty of it all to be with the university that praises him, and it’s about recognizing his glory and his plan for us.”

Next up, the Lady Flames open CUSA play hosting Kennesaw State in a weekend series at home March 7-9.

