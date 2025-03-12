“House of David” Creator and Stars Speak On Panel at Convocation

The creator and stars of “House of David,” a new series released on Amazon Prime Video, spoke on a panel during Convocation Feb. 26. Creator, producer, and director Jon Erwin was interviewed alongside Michael Iskander, who plays David, and Martyn Ford, who plays Goliath.

Convocation opened with Liberty’s a cappella group, Un1son. Josh Rutledge, vice president of the Office of Spiritual Development, gave a few announcements after the performance, noting that due to complications from the recent winter weather, this was the first Wednesday Convocation since Feb. 5.

After a time of worship led by the Liberty Worship Collective, students watched the trailer for “House of David.” Erwin, Iskander and Ford then took the stage, and Rutledge moderated the conversation as each guest talked about their experience with the show.

Ewin spoke about how a project like this had been a lifelong quest. “House of David” is Erwin’s first project to be released worldwide. He spoke directly to the students and thanked them for the community that was present, saying their attendance re-energized him after being involved in such a difficult industry.

Erwin said that Hollywood is finally noticing Christian media. He encouraged the students to tell these powerful biblical stories — which are the backbone of all the hero stories we know today.

“Our voice when it unifies is really powerful,” Erwin said.

Sophomore Miller Doerr felt encouraged by Erwin’s story of working in a secular industry for Christ.

“I think it is really great when we bring in people who are really successful and living in ways that aren’t directly preaching for Christ,” Doerr said. “It is important to spread Christ in a different workforce instead of just at the pulpit.”

Iskander said playing David is his second major acting role and his first time in front of the camera. He loved biblical dramas such as “The Chosen,” and dreamed of playing the role of David. His managers told him about “House of David’s” casting call, and he was ecstatic at the thought of getting to audition.

Later, after he was first denied a role in the show, he felt discouraged; however, he got a rare second opportunity. He fasted and prayed over the callback before submitting the additional audition tapes. Iskander then received a FaceTime call from the team telling him that he got the part.

In order to play the role of David, Iskander learned how to play the lyre and throw stones in a sling. During auditions, Iskander also was taught how to recite the Shema prayer in Hebrew and sing the Psalms in their original language and dialect.

Iskander also said because David is a huge figure, he had to bring David down from a pedestal in his own mind and see him as a real person, which helped him to see Scripture like never before.

“The show for me shouldn’t be called ‘House of David’ but instead ‘House of the Lord,’ because it is about him,” Iskander said.

One difficulty Iskander experienced while filming regarded leading the sheep on set. Iskander said he was determined to save his favorite lamb from becoming Easter dinner and explained how the flock of sheep despised him. Although, everything changed when he carried a lamb on his shoulders and journeyed up a hill for a pivotal scene in the show. It was during this moment that all the sheep miraculously followed him in the very last take of the production.

At a height of six feet and eight inches, Ford had the perfect attributes to play Goliath. However, he was not always an actor. For many years Ford dreamed of being an athlete, but when those plans didn’t pan out, he was able to use his physique to play physically demanding roles. Ford encouraged the students to follow their dreams, expressing that, finally, in his forties, he is just now living the life he always wanted to live.

“Just because you’re not achieving what you want today doesn’t mean you won’t get there tomorrow,” Ford said.

Through playing the role of a “bad guy” like Goliath, Ford spoke about how people can go through hard things in their lives which often influence and change how they make decisions. Through bringing Goliath to life, Ford learned there is more to people than just what is on the outside.

After hearing three inspiring stories about following their dreams to fulfill God’s calling, students were invited to see an exclusive showing of the show’s pilot after Campus Community before the show officially released at midnight the next day.

Twitchell is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.