Have smartphones ruined traditional personality variants?

Do you resonate most with the qualities of an of extrovert or introvert? How about an ambivert? Some people may consider themselves a mixture of dispositions, often called personality variants. With the rise of digital technology and social media, however, people are beginning to wonder if these traditional personality variants are disappearing.

Online tests are a great way to help pinpoint what personality type you are, such as the 16Personalities Test, which provides respondents with results of their distinct Myers-Briggs categorization. For example, I am an ESTJ-T (Executive), meaning strong communication, leadership and organization are some of my primary attributes. Although I wouldn’t base my whole personality on the results of an online test, I would agree that the overall description aligns with my individual nature.

The rapid adoption of smartphones has reshaped humanity. According to GovTech.com, “the smartphone paced the TV as the consumer technology with the fasted adoption rate, reaching 40 percent market saturation in just two and a half years.”

In addition to society’s heavy reliance on smart devices, social media is an incredibly influential force in the world. Trends are changing fast, and we see the effects of these platforms on the upcoming generations.

According to camphouse.io, “From their (Gen Z) early years, they’ve been immersed in a world of the internet and social media, crafting a distinct set of habits and viewpoints.”

Social media platforms and smartphones have become an integral aspect of daily life, but have they ruined our traditional understanding of personality? The answer is more complicated than it may initially seem.

Every individual has their own distinct personality as their development is markedly influenced by genetics and environmental factors, according to Conway Medical Center. Smartphones and social media are considered an environmental factor. Children who grew up without these devices had more opportunities to interact with other children outside of school and within their neighborhoods, but children today are proving to be drastically less social.

The more time children spend on electronic devices, the less they experience face-to-face interaction with their peers. When a child is introduced to social media at a very young age, they are more inclined to take on the personalities of those who they are watching. The reason why people are beginning to say “kids are growing up too fast,” is largely because children are adopting adult personas from social media influencers and trends.

Observational learning is a vital part of a child’s development. According to a study published by Michigan State University, children often imitate what they are seeing in order to learn. When a child is introduced to online personalities, they become a significant environmental factor that can influence the development of their personality.

As for older generations, phone usage has become an integrated aspect of their lives long after their initial developmental years. Personalities and habits can change over time, but their childhood years remain in stark contrast to the present day. While smart phones and social media still find a place in the older demographic, their impact is not as drastic, due to coming of age without the pervasive presence of devices.

While the digital age has undeniably impacted personality expression and social behaviors, it has not eradicated personality diversity altogether. Instead, it has reshaped how personalities are formed, particularly in the younger generations.

Although core personality traits remain rooted in genetics and early life experiences, the environmental impact of technology cannot be overlooked. As society continues to evolve, the challenge will be to balance technological convivence with meaningful human connection, ensuring that individuality and social skills are preserved in an increasingly digital world.

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.