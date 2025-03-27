Freshman Bethany Mardian Prepares To Compete In Miss Virginia Pageant

What started as a backstage dream suddenly became a reality when freshman Bethany Mardian was crowned Miss Southside Virginia in only her second pageant ever in February. Now that she has won the local title, she has her sights set on the Miss Virginia stage.

Seeing her dreams become a reality has been a surreal experience for Mardian.

“A year ago, I had never even watched a pageant, and now I’m going to be competing with the top 30 girls in the state,” Mardian said.

Mardian worked at a prom and formal wear store in her hometown of Roanoke before she attended Liberty University to study pre-law. During her time there, she met friends who are involved in the Miss America pageant system and volunteered to help backstage during a Miss Virginia Teen pageant. While assisting her friends, Mardian was encapsulated by the pageant environment.

“I just fell in love with the atmosphere. The girls were amazing, and just everything the Miss America organization stands for,” Mardian said. “That night I was like ‘I want to be on this stage next year.’ I knew I was doing it, no ifs, ands or buts.”

From that moment, Mardian said that she thought about competing in Miss America constantly. The only thing holding her back was her insecurity that she didn’t have a talent worth showcasing. But after some encouragement from a friend, Mardian dusted off some old dance skills and came up with a simple jazz routine.

In addition to the talent portion of the competition, the Miss America pageants are judged based on an interview worth 30% of the final score as well as a talent, an onstage question, fitness and wellness, evening wear and their community service initiative (CSI).

“It (the CSI) is a big, big part of our platform and who we are as a titleholder,” Mardian said.

Each contestant’s CSI gives them an opportunity to have an impact on their local community. Mardian’s CSI involves providing fitness and wellness education for youth. Her hope is to bring nutrition education into schools and athletic programs. Mardian believes that students would greatly benefit from education about how to recover and eat properly.

The CSI is just one example of how the pageant culture differs from its stereotypes. Mardian explained that the Miss America pageants aren’t just about looks but are truly about who you are.

“I know there’s a lot of stereotypes about body image with pageantry, and that it’s all about just looking great and the glitz and glam,” Mardian said. “That is a very fun part of it, dressing up and getting your wardrobe, but it truly is so much about your character and how you connect with people and your impact on the community.”

While holding the title of Miss Southside Virginia, Mardian must attend other pageants, judge competitions and continue serving with the goal of promoting her CSI.

She has already made lifelong friends within the system and said that it doesn’t even feel like they are competing against each other because they are truly just having fun.

Along with the supportive and uplifting Miss America community, Mardian also found that she does not have to hide her faith while competing.

“So many women in pageantry are very loud about their faith,” Mardian said. “I see so many women when they are crowned be like, ‘All the glory to God.’ It’s really cool to see that.”

Mardian will take on an even bigger stage at the end of June when she competes for Miss Virginia, a competition in which the winner will have the opportunity to compete for Miss America.

“I think about it every single day. When I’m in the car by myself, I’ll talk to myself and interview prep myself,” Mardian said. “I’ll practice talking in front of the mirror, stuff like that.”

Her encouragement to other young women who are considering going into pageantry is to not let the little worries take over your dreams.

The 2025 Miss Virginia pageant will take place from June 23-28 in Roanoke. Find more information as is it announced at www.missvirginia.org.

Mullet is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.