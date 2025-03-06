“Duck Dynasty” To Return To Screens This Summer As “Duck Dynasty: The Revival”

“Duck Dynasty,” an American reality television series, will return this summer in “Duck Dynasty: The Revival.”

From 2012-2017, the original show featured the Robertsons and their family business, Duck Commander. The Louisiana family, known for their Christian values, showcased their wacky personalities and outdoorsy lifestyle in the show that captured the attention of millions.

The revival will follow the Robertsons again, along with the new additions to their family. According to a press release by A&E, “With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy.”

The reboot will still focus on Willie and Korie Robertson, but now the show includes their adult children and grandchildren. Fan favorites like Uncle Si and Miss Kay will also make a return. According to A&E, the reboot will include two seasons, the first of which is currently set to be released in the summer of 2025. Each episode will be an hour long, and each season will feature twenty episodes.

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures,” said Willie and Korie Robertson in an interview with A&E.

According to A&E, the original “Duck Dynasty” was the most-watched nonfiction series broadcast of its time, with a peak viewership of 11.8 million.

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Duck Dynasty’ and thought it was the best reality sitcom of all time, so I jumped at the chance to work with Willie and Korie. The Robertsons live by a motto of ‘faith, family and fun’ and that will be the heartbeat of what we bring to viewers,” CEO of Wheelhouse and Executive Producer, Brent Montgomery, told A&E.

Fans of the show are equally as excited to catch up on the lives of the Robertsons.

“I am so excited. I grew up watching the show and Sadie Roberston, so I’m looking forward to seeing how their lives have changed,” freshman Amanda Fischer said.

The Robertsons continue to have an online presence despite the show’s finale airing almost eight years ago, keeping fans up to date on big events and announcements via social media. One announcement made by the family concerned a notable absence from the cast list of the reboot. Phil Robertson is not listed to be returning to the new seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly, following his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in December 2024.

Jase Roberston released an announcement on his podcast, “Unashamed with the Robertson Family,” regarding his father’s diagnosis Dec. 6, 2024.

“Phil’s not doing well. … According to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” Jase Robertson said on the podcast. “… He has early stages of Alzheimer’s, so if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well.”

Through the ups and downs, the Robertsons made themselves a household name through their humor and hospitality and will continue to win the hearts of viewers who watch the new show. Fans are excited at the opportunity to see the Robertsons’ lives in a new decade.

“I think that it’s a cool idea to bring back an original show that everyone was in love with but bring it back in a new era now that everyone is older,” freshman Eden Riley said.

The show will be featured on A&E this summer and will then become available on additional streaming services, which will be determined after the conclusion of each season. Original seasons of the show can be streamed on Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

