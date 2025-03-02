Choosing Christian Fiction That Isn’t Cheesy

We all know that Christian literature can be quite cheesy. But how can readers find well-written books with Christian themes that resonate authentically?

Just like any other genre of fiction, several things make a novel worth reading. For example, the plot should be engaging and well-developed, the characters compelling and lovable, the setting detailed and the conflict well-paced. These elements are crucial for drawing readers into a story and garnering an investment in the characters’ journeys.

So, what makes some Christian fiction feel cheesy? Simplistic plots, poor characterization and unrealistic, sugar-coated portrayals of faith are common culprits. These books often present a sanitized version of life, where characters rarely grapple with genuine doubt or complex moral dilemmas.

While many of these books have good messages, they tend to be surface-level, failing to reflect the complexity and depth of faith. Readers crave authenticity and nuanced portrayals of characters who struggle and grow in their faith, just as they do in real life.

Here are several tips for how to find quality Christian fiction that avoid these pitfalls:

Look beyond the “Christian Fiction” label: Some excellent books with Christian themes might not be marketed specifically as “Christian fiction.” Look for general fiction with underlying faith elements. C.S. Lewis’ “Chronicles of Narnia” and J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” are prime examples. These popular fantasy series, while not originally intended to be monetized as Christian, contain strong biblical allegories, depict good versus evil and highlight the importance of sacrifice, humility and the power of redemption.

Read reviews: Before choosing any book, reading reviews can be helpful. Don’t confine your search to star ratings — focus on detailed analyses that discuss the writing quality, character development and how faith themes are implemented. Pay attention to what reviewers are saying: Do they praise the author’s nuanced portrayal of faith? Do they mention interesting characters and a well-crafted plot? Look for reviewers who share your literary tastes.

Explore different subgenres: Christian fiction encompasses many genres, from romance and thriller to historical fiction, science fiction and fantasy. Finding a preferred subgenre will increase your chances of narrowing down a good book, and can help you branch out beyond stereotypical Christian fiction tropes. Francine Rivers — a popular Christian author known for historical fiction — ditches traditional romantic clichés in her famous novel “Redeeming Love.” The protagonist of the story, Michael Hosea, reflects God’s unconditional and redemptive love. She has written many other novels that can help readers visualize Scripture in new, introspective ways.

Check out award winners and “Best of” lists: Christian organizations and publications often compile lists of high quality Christian fiction. Do your research thoroughly. The awards a book has, or hasn’t won can be informative, but don’t rely on accolades alone. Consider the criteria used for awarding the prizes and whether those criteria align with your preferences.

In the era of BookTok and Bookstagram, book recommendations are readily available. While mainstream fiction may dominate social media, Christian readers and writers are actively promoting their work. Praiseworthy Christian fiction does exist; it just needs to be discovered. Finding stories that not only entertain, but also deepen your understanding of faith and its role in drawing you closer to the Lord will always be a rewarding way to spend your time.

Clark is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.