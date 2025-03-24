Chief Emeritus Richard D. Hinkley Shares His Story

Chief Emeritus Richard D. Hinkley will retire in June after serving the Liberty University Police Department (LUPD) for almost three decades. Hinkley attributes the trajectory and success of his career path solely to the Lord.

Hinkley attended Liberty from the fall of 1977 to the spring of 1981 after serving in the United States Air Force for four years following his graduation from high school in 1973. While he pursued a B.S. in Youth Ministry, Hinkley worked as a bus driver for Liberty’s Transit Services, which provided the opportunity for him to get to know Liberty’s Chief of Security David Heerspink. In the fall of 1979, Hinkley applied to and accepted a job in Liberty’s security department.

In 1990, Hinkley went on to work as a corrections officer, and eventually a deputy, for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in Plattsburgh, New York. He made his way back to Liberty, however, in 1996, working in various areas of the LUPD. In February 2009, Hinkley was promoted to chief of police after being trained for the position by the previous chief, Howard Gregory.

Hinkley said his promotion to chief came unexpectedly.

“It wasn’t on my dream list to be the chief. … I knew it was going to be a big undertaking. … I was surprised, but it was a blessing. And I’ve got a great team around me,” Hinkley said.

Hinkley noted that police work has been in his family for generations: his grandfather and father were both police chiefs, and his son is currently a captain in the Lynchburg Police Department.

As Liberty University grew, so did the need for security measures. Hinkley said a big part of his role as chief was ensuring the university’s security met both state and national standards.

“All throughout, a lot of it’s been just growing the department. One of the big goals was, and we’re getting close to that fruition now — it’s taken a long time — is that if there is a national standard, we should be meeting that national standard,” Hinkley said. “We’re … near the end of the three-year process to become nationally accredited.”

Something Hinkley pushed for during his time as chief was for LUPD officers to develop a relationship with the students.

“Getting officers not just driving around in cars but talking to them (students) and getting officers in the buildings, helping out students with everything from finding directions to … when there’s medical emergencies or whatever the case may be,” Hinkley said.

Throughout his time as an officer for LUPD, Hinkley held Romans 13 close to his heart.

“I remind my guys a lot, especially the newer ones, of Romans 13. The government and the authority, and especially those who carry the sword, carry it not in vain, but we’re here to help people. We’re ministers of God, and Romans 13 is very clear about that and having that mindset as a servant comes from that,” Hinkley said. “… Our primary goal is to serve.”

Although Hinkley admitted to being a bit nervous that this chapter of his life is coming to a close, he feels at peace with Chief of Police Gerald Irwin taking over. He said he prayed for a long time for the right person to be brought to the department.

“I feel at peace about it. … I believe the Lord has brought the right person to the right place at the right time with the right skills and mindset to take this department through accreditation,” Hinkley said.

After his retirement, Hinkley said he will continue to help with his wife with their business — Chestnut Hill Bakery — located at 5216 Fort Avenue. He also said he and his wife plan to take a three-month trip to Anchorage, Alaska, to enjoy the sights and national parks across the nation.

“We’ve always wanted to be able to see the country a little bit, places we’ve never been: national parks and different things,” Hinkley said.

Hinkley encourages students to keep their trust in the Lord.

“I would say no matter what … keep your trust in the Lord. He will direct your paths. … He will guide and direct you. He will open doors, he will close doors,” Hinkley said. “There’s going to be times that you’re not going to feel great about life but just trust in him that he’s going to get you through it.”

