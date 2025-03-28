A Review Of The Christian Kids Show “The Dead Sea Squirrels”

The co-creator of “VeggieTales” and the beloved voice of Larry the Cucumber, Mike Nawrocki, has adapted his chapter book series, “The Dead Sea Squirrels” into a new kids TV show for ages 6-10. Because I grew up watching “VeggieTales,” I was thrilled to hear about another innovative Christian program for the next generation. This show follows the adventures of two squirrels, Merle and Pearl, who lived during the time of Jesus.

The squirrels — petrified by the Dead Sea’s salt — come back to life when 12-year-old Michael Gomez finds them in an Israeli cave and smuggles them back to the U.S. in his backpack. The squirrels, Gomez and his friends, Justin and Sadie, embark on exciting journeys to learn about Jesus throughout the series. The show features a star-studded cast including the talents of Matthew West, Beth Moore, Phil Vischer, Ellie Holcomb, MercyMe and the Newsboys.

As a new Bible-based children’s show, the “Dead Sea Squirrels” holds true to biblical principles, much like its predecessor, “VeggieTales.” Each episode integrates a moral lesson into fun and adventurous storylines.

For example, the first episode focuses on the principle of honoring your parents from the verses of Ephesians 6:2-3. The program discusses these values in a way young children can understand. After watching the first episode, I was hungry for more quests to come.

“The Dead Sea Squirrels,” is definitely worth watching, especially for parents with young children who are just beginning to learn more about the world and Jesus Christ. As most children’s TV shows are secular, it’s refreshing to see a production with biblical principles, humor and family-friendly moments for everyone. As the program is expected to follow up Nawrocki’s previous hallmark of “VeggieTales,” and will very likely draw loyal viewers from the same, well-established fanbase.

“The Dead Sea Squirrels” is currently available for streaming on the faith-based online streaming service, Minno Kids. The streaming service, which officially launched in November 2019 by the founders of Winsome Truth Inc., Erick Goss and Dan Raines Minno, features ad-free Christian content for kids such as “Owlegories” and “Bibleman.”

“When you see media companies churning out more shows than ever but none of them reflect your family’s values you want to instill in your family, you are left with an impossible choice — not participating in culture or compromising what you care most about,” said Goss in a report by CCM Magazine. “Minno resolves that problem, serving as a one-stop, trusted source and a partner in raising kids in today’s pluralistic, social, mobile and media-drenched world. Kids will see Minno as something fun to experience, while parents can feel good about the fact that our content is encouraging kids to deepen their faith and walk with God every day, at home or on-the-go.”

Minno Kids also posts clips of “The Dead Sea Squirrels” and full episodes of some of their other shows on its YouTube page “Minno – Bible Stories for Kids.” The show is also available to purchase and download on all major television platforms.

Jones is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.