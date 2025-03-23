A Review of Local Restaurant, Koreanz

My husband and I drive past the Koreanz establishment nearly every day on our way home, and we had always considered going, but without any follow through. However, the night we finally dined there was entirely unplanned.

Our original destination that evening was a Japanese restaurant, but upon arriving, we were met with an unsettling emptiness. It was completely deserted at prime dinner time on a Friday night. The restaurant was poorly lit inside and out, and everything about it was noticeably outdated.

Through the window, we saw one employee napping at a table while another was idly scrolling on his laptop. Seeing this as a glaring red flag, we pivoted without a second thought and made our way down the street to Koreanz instead, which proved to be the right decision.

Unlike the ghost restaurant we had just abandoned, Koreanz was full of energy. The parking lot was packed and the restaurant was full of happy couples and families — as any great dining spot should be on a Friday evening.

Despite the crowd, we were seated immediately. A welcoming host greeted us and our waitress was kind and helpful throughout our dining experience.

The restaurant’s design struck the perfect balance between modern and charming. There was a unique wall of fire that separated the different areas of the restaurant.

We were presented with two dining options: the Korean barbecue experience or the standard dinner menu, and we opted for the latter.

While the menu was not extensive, it did not need to be. The selection showcased quality over quantity.

We started with the shrimp tempura appetizer, which was exceptional. The batter was crispy and golden, and the shrimp inside was flavorful.

For my entrée, I chose the pork cutlet Jungsik with rice, swapping out the Korean cream soup for miso soup. My husband ordered the bulgogi bibimbap.

To our surprise, both dishes came with a variety of Korean side dishes that preceded our main courses. We were unfamiliar with nearly all of them but decided to partake expectantly. While a few were good, the others did not suit our palates as much, but that can happen when exploring new cuisines.

When our main courses came, we were floored by the portion sizes.

My pork cutlet was perfectly crispy and topped with a rich, yet sweet, curry sauce that complemented the pork beautifully. The pairing of the crunchy pork with rice and curry sauce was incredible. I ate until I was comfortably full and still had a generous portion left for lunch the next day.

My husband’s bibimbap was even more impressive. It came in an enormous bowl filled with fresh ingredients and an intriguing mix of colors, flavors, temperatures and textures. He only made it through half of the bowl before quitting, leaving him with enough leftovers for nearly two meals.

Overall, Koreanz is an absolute must-visit. While the menu prices may appear steep, the portion sizes and quality made the cost well worth it. The staff were both warm and efficient, the restaurant was comfortable and the food was outstanding.

If you are looking for generous servings and an authentic Korean dining experience in Lynchburg, Koreanz is the place to go.

