A Review Of Local Lynchburg Restaurant, “Millie’s Living Cafe”

Whenever my family traveled to Lynchburg, we always received the same food recommendations: Chipotle, Bull’s Steakhouse and (when people heard about my sensitive stomach), Millie’s Living Café.

It took a few visits to the latter before the allure of “embracing wellness” and the smells of “natural foods” became appetizing and appealing.

It certainly didn’t hurt that Millie’s is smack dab in the middle of bustling Wyndhurst, a well-known student study spot and living space. Home to other great cafés such as The Muse Coffee Company and dessert places like Outside the Cone, Wyndhurst seemed like the place to go for “fun foods,” not the “boring green stuff” I assumed Millie’s offered.

Boy, was I wrong.

Millie’s Living Café is more than just a coffee shop; it is an experience that allows its customers to reconnect with nature. When walking through the glass doors, one immediately becomes immersed in the scene of greenery, fine wood tables and chairs that are reminiscent of a wilderness adventure.

With a variety of breakfast and lunch options — all offerings either gluten-free or vegan — Millie’s lives out its mission to provide the Lynchburg community “with nutrient-dense nourishment of the highest standards.”

In collaboration with Kinship Roasters in Forest, Millie’s specialty coffee uses a unique original blend for their espresso that contains rich, earthy tones, that add a wonderful tang to contrast with their sweet, organic syrup flavors. Their honey pot latte is a fan favorite, made with whipped honey, a touch of sea salt and a splash of your favorite sweetened milk (personally, oat milk is my favorite addition to the drink).

Pair this with a delicious wheat-free cinnamon raisin bagel topped with cream cheese or an icy banana split smoothie bowl, and your taste buds are bound to enjoy Millie’s variety of nutritional delights.

You could even try the TexMex Tacos; with seasoned walnut meat, chickpeas or jack fruit substitution topped with guacamole, black beans, homemade chipotle sauce, corn and cucumbers wrapped in a corn tortilla, this dish is slightly soggy at worst and freshly innovative at best.

No matter what you decide to sink your teeth into, expect to experience a healthy treat that has you begging for more.

If you can find a seat in this moderately small café, I recommend sitting by the window to take in the beauty of Wyndhurst’s shopping district. It is a great place to chat with friends or do homework as the smells of brewing coffee and growing plants permeate the air.

However, you might want to avoid high traffic times (basically all of Saturday’s open hours) to receive the best possible experience. We found that going between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on most weekdays ensures plenty of available seating indoors and fewer shoppers milling around.

Millie’s also updates their menu frequently, so be sure to watch for a brand-new food item or specialty drink to try on your next visit.

My low expectations were, in the end, bested. I had never considered that “green foods” could taste this good. I know one thing; I will come back for more.

