A day in the life of a Liberty Champion Newspaper Editor

Extra, extra! Read all about it!

The Liberty Champion newspaper is the bustling headquarters for student journalism at Liberty University. From articles focusing on the various Liberty athletics to ongoing updates on politics, the Liberty Champion has it covered.

At the heart of the newspaper are its editors. This group of dynamic student journalists are the eyes and ears of the student body. The editors, alongside their writers, deliver inspiring articles of their own and have a deep passion for journalism.

Maria Davis is the editor-in-chief at the Liberty Champion.

“I oversee each of the section editors from Opinion, Campus News, Off-Campus News, Sports and Arts and Culture,” Davis said. “As editor-in-chief, the whole paper is my section.”

Behind each paper’s issue are several hours of hard work and immense dedication. The Liberty Champion acts as a professional newspaper and provides ample opportunities for writers to tailor their craft. Every article requires a different creative approach, which results in relevant, passionate stories to share with the student body and greater Lynchburg area.

The team of editors at the Liberty Champion contains hardworking individuals. In between the chaos and stresses of carrying out their role and full course loads, each editor brings their own distinct personality and skillset to the table.

“I really love working at the Champion due to the unique work environment, but mainly because of the people,” Davis said. “We are all writers and enjoy reading, editing and cracking jokes.”

On a weekly basis each editor completes several responsibilities within their section. From researching story ideas, assigning articles to writers and entering multiple rounds of editing, the role is both busy and fulfilling.

Trinity Merritt is the Arts and Culture editor at the Liberty Champion.

“A lot of what we do is outside of the office,” Merritt said. “Sixty-five percent of the role is research, research, research.”

Each editor has their own creative process when it comes to brainstorming story ideas. Ideas are proposed multiple weeks in advance to ensure that each writer has enough time to complete the necessary steps to draft an article.

“The greatest thing about being a student editor is the fact that I am a student,” Merritt said. “I am able to be observant in my classes and hear what people in my classes find important to them.”

Bringing glory to Christ is the main objective at the Liberty Champion. The journalism industry can be a dark place due to the sinful nature of the world we live in. At the Liberty Champion, students are provided with an incredible opportunity to gain real-world experience while bringing glory to Christ in their work.

From covering Liberty athletic events to explaining what is happening at the White House, every story is completed with Christ at the center. Conducting interviews is no different, and each interview provides a chance to represent Jesus.

“I love getting to tell people’s stories,” Merritt said. “I love that we get to go out and talk to the people that feel like they are not really important, but they have a story that is so inspiring and encouraging to someone else.”

Davis said she enjoys conducting interviews to learn more about what makes people feel passionate about their area of study or vocation.

“What I enjoy about journalism is that I get to interview people from a variety of disciplines,” Davis said. “I love getting to hear about what makes them happy and seeing that glimmer of hope when you’re speaking to them.”

The Liberty Champion serves as a powerful platform for student journalism, providing real-world experience while maintaining a strong commitment to faith-based storytelling. The editors’ passion for their craft, coupled with their dedication to sharing meaningful stories, creates vibrant and impactful publications. Through its hard work and collaboration, the Liberty Champion continues to inform and inspire the Liberty community, all while bringing glory to God.

The Liberty Champion showcases all of their work on Instagram @luchampionnews and on its website at www.liberty.edu/champion.

If you are interested in joining The Liberty Champion team in the fall, fill out this form: https://forms.office.com/r/hCjKgN093d.

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.