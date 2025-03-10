10 Songs That Turn 20-Ish Years Old This Year

The music of 2005 hits a milestone this year, and for many, the songs remain fresh. From anthems of faith to rock ballads of heartbreak, these 20 songs offer a glimpse of a moment in time. Here’s a playlist of memories that all released 20 or more years ago and a reminder of how music shapes a generation:

“A Little More” (2003) by Skillet: Skillet’s signature blend of guitars and soaring vocals are showcased in this rock song that explores themes of longing and faith.

“Grey” (2005) by BarlowGirl: This song tackles themes of emotional struggle and finding hope amid uncertainty, delivered with BarlowGirl’s signature intensity of a driving rock track.

“Held” (2005) by Natalie Grant: A powerful ballad, “Held” offers solace and strength in times of grief, showcasing Grant’s emotional vocal range.

“Here With Me” (2004) by MercyMe: As a gentle and reassuring ballad, this song expresses a message of divine presence and comfort in times of need.

“Lifesong” (2005) by Casting Crowns: This song encourages reflection, emphasizing the importance of living a life that honors God.

“Next Thing You Know” (2005) by Matthew West: In typical West style, the lyrics of this song tells the story of life changes and the fast passage of time.

“Bad Day” (2005) by Daniel Powter: In this nostalgic ballad, Powter reflects on memories and the passage of time, becoming a global anthem.

“Hey There Delilah” (2005) by Plain White T’s: On every 2000 kid’s sad mix CD, this classic invokes a sense of nostalgia and longing.

“You And Me” (2005) by Lifehouse: Lifehouse expresses a deep connection between two people in this tender rock song.

“Mississippi Girl” (2005) by Faith Hill: A country throwback full of themes of success, homesickness and good ole’ southern terminology, “Mississippi Girl” calls to the child in all of us.

While the early 2000s may seem like yesterday to some and a lifetime ago to others, these songs carry a timeless quality. They serve as a reminder of the power of music to transcend time and connect generations, and it leaves us wondering what songs from today will be remembered 20 years from now.

Clark is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.