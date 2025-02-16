Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against JMU 4-1

After defeating Radford University last weekend, the Liberty University’s Women’s Tennis team came up short against James Madison University with a final score of 4-1, battling until the final set Feb. 14 at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

Going into the match, the Lady Flames had a 3-3 record while the Lady Dukes had a 0-7 record. However, JMU’s record did not define the outcome of the match.

“We’re taking it week by week, so it’s nice to come off a win,” Head Coach Dash Connell said. “… But we knew that this team was going to be good. We knew coming into it. Even though their record may not show it, we knew they were tough.”

Starting off strong for JMU, the Lady Dukes took the lead in doubles, but not without a fight from freshmen Yoanna Radulova and Anika Lemus. JMU took wins in two of three doubles matches to start the day. Though Radulova and Lemus won their doubles match 6-3, it wasn’t enough to push the Lady Flames forward as JMU led 1-0 as they went into singles.

While doubles ended in a victory for the Lady Dukes, doubles partners redshirt sophomore Daniella O’Neill and sophomore Maria Turchetto battled it out in a close match. After losing the first match, the Lady Flames took on four straight set wins, but could not defeat the tough Lady Dukes. After a hard-fought set, the Lady Flames came up short, allowing JMU’s junior Sophie Williams and senior Ines Oliveira to win 7-5.

Heading into their singles matches, the Lady Flames showed grit. From there, Radulova took on Oliveira, one of the winners of O’Neill and Turchetto’s match. Both with a win under their belt, Radulova and Oliveira approached the set with an advantage.

Taking the first victory, Radulova walked away with a win against Oliveira 6-4 in the first set. Demonstrating resilience, Oliveira took the second victory, which led to a third set with Radulova. This match was unfinished in the fourth set.

Over on court one, O’Neill faced difficulty against junior Daria Munteanu, coming up short in both sets 6-1 to extend the Lady Dukes’ lead to 2-0. This was followed by a JMU victory on court six when JMU senior Hope Moulin defeated Liberty freshman Celina Joseph in two sets, furthering the Lady Dukes’ lead 3-0.

Securing the only point for Liberty in the competition, Turchetto defeated Williams 6-4 in both sets, showing adversity throughout the match and allowing Liberty to make a dent on the score board 3-1.

On another court, Lemus and JMU freshman Mia Saveljic battled in singles. Starting off strong, Saveljic won both sets of the match 7-5 and 6-4, allowing JMU to come away with the day’s win 4-1.

Radulova and freshman Yu-Yun Chen had unfinished sets due to the set win from Saveljic securing the final match win.

“Sometimes losing you learn more, and this feels like one of those like glass half full moments where it might be the case,” Connell said. “So this might be one we look back on and we’re happy.”

Despite the loss, the Lady Flames fought hard against JMU. Next up, the Lady Flames will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete against the University of Nebraska Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. EST.

