Women’s Basketball Wins Against New Mexico State and University of Texas El Paso

The Liberty University Women’s Basketball team ended the weekend with two more wins under its belt going 63-58 against New Mexico State University Feb. 13 and 67-53 against the University of Texas at El Paso Feb. 15.

After defeating Sam Houston State University on the road, the Lady Flames returned home to Liberty Arena to face off against the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday. The Lady Flames lead did not come early as New Mexico State stayed right on the heels of Liberty, and by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Aggies led 16-15.

Both teams entered the second quarter looking to pull away with the lead. With each Liberty basket, New Mexico State followed up with one of its own to lead in the first period 31-30.

After halftime, redshirt senior Bella Smuda scored six points during an 8-0 run by the Lady Flames to begin the third quarter.

The Lady Aggies locked down on Liberty’s offense, preventing the Lady Flames from scoring a field goal for the first five minutes of the period. However, Liberty held the lead due to their scoring advantage early into the game combined with the 10 points from sophomore guard Asia Boone and a solid defensive run by the team. The Lady Flames connected 11 free throws to finish off the game with a 63-58 win.

Head Coach Carey Green attributed the win to the work done from the free-throw line.

“I want to credit our team with executing when they needed to, getting rebounds when they needed to, and when you look at number of baskets made, we made one more basket from the 3-point line; they made one more from the foul line, so the difference came down to excellent free-throw shooting at the end,” Green said.

Freshman center Emmy Stout helped the team by gaining 14 points off the bench in the second half.

“Someone told me really great advice: all you have got to do is give your effort, go after rebounds, control what you can control and leave the rest to whatever happens,” Stout said. “Having the mindset of not putting pressure of ‘I need to score’ or ‘I need to do this’ really helps calm me down and just be able to play my game.”

Just two days later, the Lady Flames celebrated senior day as they faced off against the UTEP Lady Miners. Before tipoff, senior guard Emma Hess was recognized for scoring her 1,000th career point, which she scored earlier in the season.

The Lady Flames won the tipoff to begin, but both teams struggled to start any runs before Liberty broke away. Back-to-back 3-pointers from redshirt sophomore guard Pien Steenbergen and senior guard Jordan Hodges gave Liberty an 8-0 run to exit the first quarter with an 18-8 lead.

UTEP stepped onto the court with more momentum in the next quarter. The Lady Miners hit a couple of triples, but the Lady Flames put up 13 points and were able to hold a healthy 31-21 lead.

“I think we were more physical today, than we were versus New Mexico State. … I know I played a better game being more aggressive with the rebounds. I think that’s what as a team made a difference today. We outrebounded this team by I think 14,” Smuda said.

After halftime, Liberty kept its momentum going, scoring 19 points in the period and extending its lead to a comfortable 50-37. The Lady Flames continued to extend their lead into the fourth quarter, despite another scoring charge from the Lady Miners. With Hess notching six points to counter UTEP’s push, Liberty was able to claim a victory of 67-53.

Following the game, six seniors were recognized for their careers as Lady Flames: redshirt guard Anna Badosa, Hess, Hodges, center Emily Howard, redshirt forward Caroline Shiery and Smuda.

“I’ve learned so much, not just being a basketball player but as a person. It’s emotional now, coming to an end here soon, but I’m so grateful for every girl who I’ve played with here. I’m proud of our girls, and I’m happy to win that we were able to win on senior night,” Smuda said.

Green said he is pleased to have gotten to coach these players and looks forward to finishing the season out strong with them.

“They will be successful. This is just a small part of their lives, and I’m blessed to be part of it,” Green said.

The Lady Flames will travel to Miami, Florida to face Florida International University Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. for their first of three road games.

Warden is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.