Wildfires Destroy Homes and Businesses In Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California, faced a number of wildfires throughout January, with firefighters combating flames that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

Photos and videos of the raging flames have shed light on the destruction and devastation that LA and the surrounding towns faced as wildfires seemed to multiply overnight. These fires, including the Eaton and Palisades fires, were strengthened by strong winds and acres of dry brush.

After record-breaking temperatures and extreme heat, a lack of expected rainfall birthed one of the deadliest starts to any year that California has previously faced, according to World Research Institute.

California faced 177 fire alerts during the first three weeks of 2025. The Palisades fire became one of the most dangerous fires in California’s history by both death toll and destruction, along with the Eaton fire, according to the World Research Institute. However, even as the Palisades and Eaton fires were slowly contained, high winds continued to bring new wildfires into the picture.

CalFire reported Jan. 31 that a total of 331 wildfires have already taken place in 2025, with 57,637 acres burned, 51,818 total emergency responses, 29 estimated fatalities and 16,255 structures destroyed.

Humanitarian organizations including Samaritan’s Purse, the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army have worked to provide relief for victims of the fires who have lost everything.

In addition, local organizations like World Help, located in Forest, Virginia, have also pitched in to contribute to relief efforts. World Help has partnered with churches in California to provide financial and physical support through the help of donated items. Some of these items include clothing and personal hygiene products.

“If you put yourself in their shoes, they were told to evacuate at a moment’s notice,” Keith Cole, World Help’s director of international partnerships said. “… And you know, those people, they left their house with whatever they could grab.”

Cole praised the work that World Help’s relief partners have done and explained that as relief efforts continue, the needs will continue to evolve.

“… Our church partners are working to provide … what they would need, whether that’s hygiene items (or) baby care items like diapers or formula,” Cole said. “For some folks that means groceries, clean water, clothes, all those types of things that you would need if you left home in a hurry without having a plan.”

As of Feb. 1, all wildfires have been extinguished in California, according to NBC News and Cal Fire . However, residents are still trying to piece together their lives as they face a reality without homes or jobs, and a daunting rebuilding process that will follow.

Cole emphasized the need for Christians to come together and help those suffering from the fires, even in the small ways.

“(Christians) can pray for their material needs … would be met, whether that’s housing, jobs, basic essentials …,” Cole said. “Just be praying for those families that they could have the support they need … to deal with this, and God would give them the encouragement and the peace they need in this time of crisis.”

Cole also recommended students get involved through prayer and those who are able to donate should do so via World Help’s website.

“We are still actively fundraising for our immediate and long-term response,” Cole said. “So every $50 provides emergency aid for at least one wildfire victim.”

Editor’s note: All facts in this story are accurate based on sources used at the time of publication. This is an ongoing situation, so facts are subject to change.

McKinnon is the off-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.