Updates On The Richmond, VA Water Crisis

Following a water treatment facility failure Jan. 6, Richmond, Virginia, experienced a severe water shortage.

A winter storm Jan. 5 caused large power outages, leading to the malfunction of the treatment center’s systems. As a result, water pressure in the city and surrounding counties plummeted, and all available water became contaminated. Richmond issued a boil water advisory (BWA) Jan. 6, urging residents to use only bottled or boiled water for safety reasons. The advisory lasted six days and was lifted Jan. 11.

The effect of the crisis was immediate, many local businesses were forced to close for the duration of the BWA. Cafes, restaurants, salons and other businesses relying on clean water for day-to-day operations suffered severe monetary losses. In a report by WRIC Richmond, one interviewee said his restaurant lost over $10,000 in revenue during the shutdown.

“The bills kept coming in and, without revenue, it was very difficult to pay those bills,” Tim Laxton, the owner of Early Bird Biscuits Company said. “We have a strong coffee service, so without water, we couldn’t brew coffee. We obviously must have sanitized dishes and we need to (have) clean hands to prepare the food.”

Countless other businesses were similarly impacted.

In order to alleviate the financial strain caused by the crisis, the City of Richmond launched two initiatives. One, called “Let it Flow: Water Recovery Week,” is a community motivation program, encouraging residents to support local businesses. Announced Jan. 24, the program aims to raise awareness and increase profits for affected companies, according to rva.gov.

The second initiative, announced Jan. 25, is named the Water Recovery Fund. Those who are able can partner with the city by donating money to the Water Recovery Fund, which in turn provides financial aid to those impacted by the crisis, according to rva.org. Beginning Jan. 31, people may apply to receive aid from the fund, and Richmond Mayor Danny Avula discussed the significance of the fund on the City of Richmond Website, calling it an “important tool to provide needed support.”

“Helping our friends and neighbors is not only the compassionate thing to do, it’s also how we continue to build thriving communities that leave no one behind,” Avula said.

Zajonc is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.