TobyMac Releases Single “God Did It” Ahead Of Upcoming Album Release

TobyMac, renowned contemporary Christian artist and rapper, released his new single “God Did It,” Jan 10. ahead of his upcoming album “Heaven on My Mind,” which is expected to release on March 7. Following the success of his 2022 No. 1 Billboard album, “Life After Death,” TobyMac’s new album will feature 12 songs that explore the struggle of staying true to his beliefs while also engaging with a secular world that is full of heartbreak and wonder.

“God Did It” was released to great fanfare, with the lyric video displayed on a Times Square Pandora Billboard in New York City from its release date through Jan. 16.

With his signature hip-hop style, TobyMac uplifts the power of prayer to his listeners.

As an artist, TobyMac is a 38-year veteran in the Christian music space. TobyMac started his music career as part of the band DC Talk. The band was formed in 1987 when members Toby McKeehan, Michael Tait and Kevin Max met while attending Liberty University. DC Talk set itself apart from mainstream music through its unique blend of hip-hop, rock, rap and contemporary Christian style. In 1989, the group’s self-titled debut album was released. After releasing six successful albums together, the band announced in 2000 that they were taking a break from DC Talk to pursue solo endeavors.

TobyMac released his debut solo album “Momentum” in 2001, which was met with great success and continued to showcase his signature style fusing hip-hop, rock and electronic beats with Christian themes. Throughout his career, TobyMac has been a trailblazer by confronting urban and social issues in his songs and integrating new sounds and genres to mainstream contemporary Christian music. “Heaven on My Mind” will be his ninth studio album in his seven-time Grammy award winning career.

The song, “God Did It,” recounts a personal story of the singer witnessing someone’s life changed through prayer and trusting God during a difficult time.

The steady, up-tempo beat makes the song fun to listen to, yet the catchy lyrics “ain’t nobody but God did it” may be perceived as repetitive, especially in the last half of the song, which may not resonate with listeners who prefer more lyrically driven worship songs.

As a preview of TobyMac’s upcoming album, the confident upbeat sound of “God Did It” suggests a departure from the more contemplative rock ballads of “Life After Death,” which reflected the grief and upheaval in the singer’s life after enduring a personal tragedy.

Instead, “God Did It” celebrates God’s refining work in the lives of his people. For TobyMac listeners who enjoy an upbeat, hip-hop Christian sound with lyrics that will get stuck in your head for the rest of the day, this single may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Perez is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.