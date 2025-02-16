Theatre Arts Department holds first showing of “The Three Musketeers”

Liberty University’s Theatre Arts Department held its first showing of “The Three Musketeers” Feb. 14 in the Tower Theater.

The play follows the adventures of D’Artagnan, a young man seeking to become one of the king’s musketeers, as he discovers more about himself and love along the way. D’Artagnan is assisted by his three musketeer friends: Porthos, Athos and Aramis. These three teach their younger companion of the frivolous nature of their lifestyles while simultaneously instructing him in the ways of courage, integrity and honor.

“It’s about imperfect people trying their hardest to live according to a standard of … morality,” Jacob Hodges, the actor portraying Aramis, said.

Set in 17th century France, the play gives the audience a glance into the world of French politics as the main characters are thrust into a battle of wits between the conspiring Cardinal and the devoted queen. Love, fate and loyalty are tested as D’Artagnan navigates his new world through the lens of a hopeful man seeking out his way, encountering challenges and great opportunities around every corner.

The play has more stage combat than any prior production in the history of Liberty’s Theatre Arts department, according to director Andy Geffken. These scenes include duels, sword fights and a number of scuffles between the rowdy musketeers and their natural enemies, the Cardinal’s Guard.

Those on the front row will also have the unique opportunity to see some of the fights occur on their eye level as the stage is staggered to present dynamic battle scenes that embrace the intimate feel usually found in the Black Box Theater.

“The romanticism of the 17th century provides an escape for us, allowing the audience a chance to imagine themselves caught up in the political intrigue, the love story, the swashbuckling adventure or whatever most resonates,” Geffken said.

For some of the actors, this play also has had a special impact on their life, such as Caleb Gould, who stars as D’Artagnan.

“It’s cool … when I go through my interactions in my life to really focus on … making the honorable choices to serve other people … because that’s what D’Artagnan, in his immature ways of beginning the play and then his mature ways when he finishes the play, … wants to do,” Gould said.

Hodges had a unique perspective of how the play relates to modern-day life through the lens of Christianity.

“Your mistakes don’t define you,” Hodges said. “I think it’s good to be reminded sometimes … how can you be honorable today? How can you live up to the duty that God has called you to? How can you be chivalrous today, especially as a man?”

In the program’s director’s notes, Geffken explained that each of the characters holds a type of weakness and yet chooses to sacrifice their desires for a cause bigger than themselves.

“When an audience witnesses characters demonstrating courage no matter the cost, integrity in the face of temptation and honor amidst disgrace, it motivates us in our own noble pursuits,” Geffken said. “That is what I hope the takeaway will be after the flash of swordplay and the image of these iconic characters have faded.”

“The Three Musketeers” will continue to show from Feb.14-23. For more information on show times and to purchase a ticket, visit the Theatre Arts website at www.liberty.edu/arts/theatre/tickets.

McKinnon is the off-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.