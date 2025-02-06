The Fate Of TikTok

Ever since TikTok launched in 2016, it has grown exponentially, capturing the attention of impressionable minds and changing the culture of today’s youth. However, the Chinese-owned app does not come without its pitfalls as the Supreme Court approved a nationwide ban Jan. 17 due to potential national security risks.

TikTok initially began in 2016 by the Chinese company ByteDance. Upon its rapid success, it became the most popular website of 2021 with over 1 billion users signing on per month, according to CBS News.

Without a doubt, Generation Z and Generation Alpha have been exposed to more content than any other generation before them, and research indicates apps like TikTok have contributed to both negative and positive impacts on its users.

A key factor that makes TikTok so enamoring is its short 15-second videos that keep users scrolling.

The app’s interaction interface fosters a sense of community and builds a platform for hobbies, interests and tutorials. Authentically Del, a lifestyle and motivational blog, says some educational topics found on TikTok include current events, mental health awareness, cooking videos, politics, life hacks, cleaning hacks and more. Some also use the app as a platform to spread the Gospel and speak openly about their faith.

Other benefits of TikTok include advertising and brand partnering, promoting musicians and helping individuals find their dream careers.

However, according to Harvard, this exposure to social media has caused epidemics of anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders. In addition, it has been speculated that TikTok is responsible for the increased awareness of these epidemics among the young generation.

This technology has shaped minds to get user’s information immediately and conveniently.

“It has become an issue in our culture that we haven’t fully grasped,” resident shepherd Makayla Kain said.

CBS reports that the app has proved to be doing more harm than good, calling it the “runaway train.”

TikTok’s significant impacts include disruption of attention span, decreased self-esteem and damage to the body’s dopamine and reward systems, according to Centered Health.

In addition to these negative impacts, another concern regarding the app is how much control China has over the app’s data collection and analytics.

“Their argument of data being in a foreign country’s hands is a very valid concern considering China is notorious for collecting any and all data they can to control people and other countries,” Erica Sun, a student majoring in pre-law, said.

As a result, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the app during his first administration in 2020 and then the ban was put on hold during the Biden administration, according to The Associated Press.

Former President Joe Biden signed a bill enforcing TikTok to either sell to a U.S. company or face the nationwide ban in April 2024. This bill was appealed to the Supreme Court, who on Jan. 17 agreed to uphold it, and TikTok was banned for just under 24 hours before returning to user’s devices who already downloaded the application, according to NPR. ￼

The ban caused many Americans to be extremely concerned, especially if they had built a large following or used this platform as a direct source of income.

The future of TikTok is undetermined. Though the Trump administration reinstated the app in January, there are still issues concerning TikTok.

According to NPR, Apple and Google app stores are currently not offering new downloads of TikTok. Without the support of these companies, the app will no longer be able to resolve bugs or fix glitches, resulting in frustration for users.

Forbes reported since the blackout, creators are noticing that their algorithm has changed. Users now have to search for their favorite influencers who used to be in their feed regularly.

Only time will tell what the future of TikTok will be. But for now, existing users can continue to enjoy the app as normal.