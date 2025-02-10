The Best Date Spots In Lynchburg, Virginia

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner and love filling up seats on the third floor of DeMoss, students have begun searching for an ideal date spot to take their significant other.

From hikes to coffee shops, Lynchburg has plenty of romantic locations to offer both seasoned daters and those fresh in the game. Here are some staff picks for your next Hill City date.

Benny Scarpetta’s

For those of you wanting a more chill, sit-down vibe, Benny’s certainly has everything you need and more. With elaborate murals across its walls, the pizza chain has been a staple date spot in Lynchburg since 2016. Famous for its gooey pizza, signature 28-inch pies and good staff, this delicious eatery located on 1019 Main St. is rather inexpensive and offers a variety of pizza flavors to enjoy with a significant other.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters

All the hopeless romantics united over this brand-new addition to Candlers Mountain Road. Ironclad intertwines the traditional French cafe with America’s roaring twenties, making it perfect for those wanting more “ooh-la-la.” With stained concrete floors, train station vesta boards that showcase funny jokes, chic wall and ceiling accents and a large grand piano in the center, Ironclad is the perfect venue to chat and have some tasty treats.

Natural Bridge

For the more adventurous sweethearts, an hour car ride to Natural Bridge, Virginia may be the perfect opportunity to blend exercise, history and romance. Throughout the drive, enjoy the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway that overlooks miles of beautiful mountains. Once you arrive at the state park, the hike itself is very short, consisting of a 10-minute walk from the visitor center to the historic rocky bridge. All in all, Natural Bridge is an experience that will cement itself in your memories for years to come.

Skyline

For those who are in more established relationships, the classy Skyline offers the opportunity to enjoy a fancier atmosphere from new heights. Overlooking the wonder of Downtown Lynchburg, this restaurant offers a variety of food options for a date night. From steak salad to mahi-mahi to vegetarian options, Skyline has just the right amount of sophistication and comfort for a romantic evening by the fireplace.

Putt-Putt Fun Center

Going on a double date? Then Putt-Putt Fun Center might be the place for you. For the competitive couples who enjoy something unique, try your hand at this multifaceted spot. While it’s cold outside, experience the thrill of the multilayered, indoor laser tag arena or the large arcade area that will certainly satisfy your gaming desires. On a warmer day, putt-putt golf offers 18 mini-golf holes of varying difficulties. This is a fun and chill location to hang out with your friends or your soul mate.

Karaoke Night at Ledo’s Pizza

Calling all singers … The Lounge at Ledo now offers karaoke entertainment nights for couples interested in singing their favorite tunes and having a good laugh. Karaoke Thursdays, with a rotation of local DJs, has become a niche hang-out spot for couples and friends alike who are looking to have a good time. Grab some cheese pizza and enjoy the unique sounds of karaoke tunes at this amusing date location.

Leave comments below to let us know some of your other favorite date spots around town.

Merritt is the Arts and Culture Editor for the Liberty Champion.