Students Hear From North Korean Refugees At Unify Korea Event

Students congregated for the Unify Korea gathering in the Center for Music and the Worship Arts’ Concert Hall Feb. 7 to learn about the tensions between North and South Korea and pray for unification.

The event was organized by LU One, the School of Divinity, the International Student Center, Unify Korea Club, Thomas Road Baptist Church, the Lynchburg Korean Church and 701 Korean Church.

Kenny Warren, the director of the International Student Center, opened the event by welcoming the crowd, describing the importance of the event and outlining its itinerary.

“There’re several layers to it, but honestly, it’s about the advancement of God’s kingdom throughout the world. That’s why we’re doing this,” Warren said.

Troy Temple, the dean of Liberty University’s School of Divinity and professor of Theology and Family Ministries, led the crowd in prayer. Then, as the panel of speakers headed towards the stage, a YouTube video titled “North Korea Detains American Citizen” was projected on the screens. Tony Kim, one of the individuals in the video who was eventually freed by Mike Pompeo during President Donald Trump’s first term, was one of the panel speakers.

Seven chairs were set up on the stage, which were filled by three North Korean refugees, the previous Dean of Liberty’s School of Law Morse Tan, Kim — an individual who was once detained by North Korea, professor of global studies Tim Chang, and a translator.

Gyungbae Ju, the first North Korean refugee to speak — whose words were translated into English — described how he was born in North Korea and lived there until he was 40 years old. When he successfully escaped his birthplace, he could not shake feeling guilty — while he was safe, his family was still suffering. He said he then returned to North Korea, rescued his family and brought them to safety outside the country.

Bo-Bin Kim, the second refugee to speak, lost her mother and older sister at the age of 18. She was sold to a Chinese man through human trafficking when she went to find work in China at the age of 22, and she attempted suicide three times. When she gave birth to her first child in China, she took the child to church and found hope in Christ.

Shortly after, however, she was sent back to North Korea and imprisoned. Despite being in prison, she found joy through her belief in God, and she began to evangelize.

“North Korea is not just a place of suffering, but it is a place where God dwells and is real,” she said.

Christine Lyford, a senior who attends Lynchburg Korean Church and was adopted from South Korea, was amazed by how God still moves in a place where so much darkness resides.

“It’s so fascinating to me how the Word of God is still in North Korea despite all the persecution,” Lyford said.

Gyumin Kim, the third refugee who is also the filmmaker behind “Love’s Gift,” “Winter Butterfly” and “Unification ORAH,” began his testimony by cracking jokes with the crowd. He then told his story of being born in North Korea and being sentenced to public execution for wanting to overthrow the North Korean government. Ten days before his execution date, he ate a large nail which sent him to a hospital, and from there he escaped to China.

Following the panel, a large choir consisting of students, faculty and church members led a time of worship. The audience was invited to sing “Way Maker” in both Korean and English.

Afterwards, the attendees were led in prayer for about 15 minutes. They were encouraged to take part in the Korean-style prayer, Tongsung Kido, where everyone prays out loud together over a particular topic.

Korean street food, which consisted of Tteok-bokki, fried spring rolls and Korean meatballs, was served to the attendees after the event. The refreshments were prepared by Unify Korea Club and the Lynchburg Korean Church.

Alexandra Mixan, a graduate student who attends Lynchburg Korean Church, said she was inspired the refugees’ testimonies.

“I was touched by how much they gave up just to be able to seek refuge,” Mixan said. “The power of prayer through this time together, just how they highlighted that and had that as priority is beautiful because that is something we can do in our capacity.”

Sturek is the on-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.