Students Hear From Journalist and Author Colin Hansen At Every Square Inch Conference

Student Activities, in partnership with the Liberty University Center for Apologetics and Cultural Engagement, held its ninth annual Every Square Inch Conference Jan. 30-31.

The Every Square Inch Conference was a weekend geared towards School of Divinity students, with the intent of increasing the students’ knowledge of relevant cultural topics. The event featured lectures, workshops, luncheons and a worship concert.

According to the Student Activities website, the name “Every Square Inch” reflects the belief that Christ’s dominion extends over all aspects of life, culture included. Liberty provided students with the opportunity to explore this concept in depth with guest speaker Colin Hansen.

Hansen is an American journalist and author of “Timothy Keller: His Spiritual and Intellectual Formation and “Rediscover Church: Why the Body of Christ is Essential.” He also serves as the vice president of content and the editor in chief of the Gospel Coalition. Hansen is also the executive director of the Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics.

The first session took place in the School of Music Concert Hall and began with Hansen discussing the importance and relevance of cultural apologetics.

“I would argue that apologetics is a matter of the head, and the heart, and also the hands,” Hansen said.

Hansen broke down this topic further, providing students with practical takeaways. The plenary session concluded with a Q&A from Colin Hansen and Liberty’s Center of Apologetics and Cultural Engagement professor, Kevin Richards.

Events like these align with Student Activities’ values of fostering an environment of cultural engagement on campus.

“Student Activities aims to have culturally relevant events and we bring in speakers that students can learn from,” Event Supervisor Gabby Trotte, said.

Hansen’s discussion, which highlighted the real-world impact of apologetics, resonated with many students.

“There is a cultural war going on, so I think that it was very valuable to learn about, you know, ways that we can combat that, and about ways that we can engage with others and love them better as Christians,” junior Grace Pattara said.

Students had the opportunity to hear from Hansen the following day throughout various sessions and Q&A’s. Students were able to choose which workshop they would attend based on their interests and availability. Hansen’s lectures included “Pastoring in the Present Age of Doubt and Derision,” “Defending the Faith in an Angry Culture” and “Apologetics in a World of Anxiety and Myths.”

Student Activities also held a concert in the LaHaye Event Space featuring worship artist Antoine Bradford at the conclusion of the conference. Bradford led students in singing original songs like “Seasons Change,” “Be with You” and “Loving Kind.”

