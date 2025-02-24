Students Hear From Demi Leigh-Tebow During Convocation Feb. 21

Demi-Leigh Tebow, former Miss Universe 2017, spoke to students about finding identity in Christ at Convocation Feb. 21 in the Vines Center. The Feb. 19 Convocation, which would have featured American motivational speaker Inky Johnson, was cancelled due to snow.

Christian singer-songwriter Josiah Queen opened Friday’s Convocation by performing two of his original songs, “I Am Barabbas” and “The Prodigal.” Students cheered as he took the stage, and some even stood up as they sang along to “The Prodigal.” President Dondi Costin then welcomed the students and CFAW visitors before praying over the gathering. After a time of worship led by The Worship Collective, Chancellor Jonathan Falwell took the stage to introduce Tebow to the audience.

Tebow, who grew up in Sedgefield, South Africa, told the students about her journey of being named Miss South Africa in 2017 and competing for Miss Universe in the same year. She said prior to winning Miss Universe, South Africa had not had a winner in 39 years.

Tebow said during the year she worked as Miss Universe she confused her title with her purpose.

“I started working so hard that I started becoming my title. I started working so hard that I ended up confusing my platform for my purpose,” Tebow said. “… I ended up rooting my identity in something that was always just going to be temporary.”

When her year as Miss Universe came to an end, Tebow said she was unsure of who she really was.

“When those roles, those achievements and those expectations in (my) life shift, I couldn’t help but wonder, “Who was I truly, at my core?’,” Tebow said.

Tebow vocalized that when her season as Miss Universe concluded, she was thrown into a time of waiting that she felt was a wasted season.

“It was such a dark, messy season. I was so insecure, so unsure of myself. I had so many questions,” Tebow said.

Tebow compared herself to a blunted seed that is buried and has no idea what its future holds. She asked students if they felt like they were unsure of the plans for their lives, and subsequently encouraged them to view that waiting season as a period of preparation.

“In that period of preparation, even though I couldn’t see it, … I was being pruned … to discover my life’s true calling,” Tebow said. “… In that waiting season, even though I couldn’t see it, those weeds of false promises that were not rooted in God’s promises for my life were being uprooted.”

Tebow referenced 1 Corinthians 13:12, in which Paul said humanity sees things through a reflection in an imperfect mirror, but will eventually see things clearly, face to face. Tebow tied this idea to how people view seasons of waiting as a blurry time of uncertainty, while God sees everything completely.

“What Paul is saying is we are looking at life right now like we are looking at a brass, poorly made mirror that really gives you very little of a reflection of the reality,” Tebow said. “But thankfully we are not in control, but we know the one who is. … Will we choose to trust him even when we can’t see his full plan?”

Sophomore Lydia Robertson was excited for Tebow’s presence at Convocation because she grew up in the same small town in South Africa. She said a lot of what Tebow spoke about resonated with her.

“My takeaway is that we should have our identity in Christ and not in the world because identity in Christ lasts,” Robertson said.

Sturek is the on-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.