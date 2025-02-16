Shooting in Swedish School Leaves 11 Dead and 5 Wounded

A fatal school shooting occurred at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, Feb. 4, leaving 11 dead and five wounded, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, who died on the scene from a self-inflicted wound. At the time, Andersson was armed with three guns, a knife, 10 empty magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition according to the Independent.

Police stated that it appeared the victims had no personal relation to the suspect, and that Andersson acted independently, apart from any suspected gang-related motives. It was reported that there were more than 50 shots fired at the scene.

“Survivors scrambled for cover as the shots rang out, sheltering behind or under whatever they could find to escape the gunman …,” according to a report by the AP. “One woman with children feared she might never see them again, while another used her friend’s shawl to staunch the bleeding of a man who’d been shot in the shoulder.”

Swedes took a moment of silence out of their work day Feb. 11 in solemn remembrance following the shooting. This time was observed in honor of the 10 victims who were killed as well as the six others who were injured.

This event marked the deadliest mass shooting in Sweden’s history, according to ABC News. It appears to be an affirming mark of the recent uptick in Sweden’s crime rates over the past several years.

Statista attributed this rise in crime to “a significant increase in the Swedish population, which naturally results in more crime and convicted criminals, as well as a new culture of reporting crimes to authorities.”

Hagen is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.