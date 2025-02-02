Liberty Women’s Swimming and Diving Team Wins Against Campbell University and UNC Asheville

The Liberty University Women’s Swimming and Diving team celebrated its nine seniors after sweeping Campbell University and UNC Asheville in the Women’s Swimming and Diving competition this past weekend, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

As the team entered its final home meet of the season, Head Coach Jake Shellenberger and the team members recognized the graduating seniors: Kate Baker, Mary Herndon, Grace Issacs, Ella Kahn, Shelby Kahn, Sarah Simpson, Sydney Stricklin and Lauren Wilson.

“They win in the classroom, they win in life and they win in the pool,” Shellenberger said. “They are all great fits for the university spiritually, athletically and academically.”

Liberty triumphed over Campbell 298-58 and UNC Asheville 192-161 in the weekend meet. The Lady Flames won three of the four relays and all diving events along with finding seven individual wins. Sophomore Kamryn Cannings won four events: the 100-meter freestyle, 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 200 butterfly.

“All the training we’ve done throughout the year has really helped to improve my underwater. I like to stay in my lane mentally and hopefully physically,” Cannings said.

Cannings is one of two Lady Flames to break 49 seconds in the 100 freestyle at 48.72 in the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Championships. The other being Stricklin at 48.94 in the NCAA B Cut.

“It’s just such an honor because there were so many incredible swimmers before us and women who worked so hard,” Cannings said.

Liberty was on point to start off the relay races. In the 200 medley relay, the Lady Flames won with a collective time of 1:45.35 with Stricklin (26.29), freshman Taylor Stasny (30.64), Cannings (24.70) and Baker (23.72). Shelby Kahn, Stricklin, freshman Natalie Colarossi and Cunnings led Liberty to victory in the final race of the event, the 400 freestyle relay, with a time of 3:25.94.

“It’s surreal. Honestly ,to be at this point in my career and finishing my second to last meet ever as a swimmer,” Stricklin said. “To be ending my career on such a high note is such a gift.”

Maddie Freece, after winning the one-meter dive with a score of 229.45, reflected on her career and how she’s grown as a swimmer alongside her teammates.

“It was definitely very emotional watching them walk today because I remember when they were all just freshmen, and we were in the dorms together and riding to Walmart and everywhere together,” Freece said. “Definitely shed some tears, but it was great, and I thought everybody did great this weekend.”

Liberty is now confirmed to join the American Conference at the conclusion of the current season. Currently a part of the ASUN conference, Liberty will make the change as the women’s swim program continues to flourish.

“We are thrilled to join the American. … If you’re a true competitor, you want to compete against the best people in the best teams,” Shellenberger said. “When (Southern Methodist University) left the American to go to the ACC, Liberty was their first choice to replace them. That says a lot about what we’ve built here, about our program, and about Liberty University.”

The Liberty Women’s Swimming and Diving team will be heading to the ASUN Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

