Liberty University SGA Presents New Legislation To Benefit Student Body

Members of Liberty University’s Student Government Association (SGA) made their way up to President Dondi Costin’s conference room Feb. 10 to present legislation and receive Costin’s signature.

Isaac Kantola, the student body president of SGA, said legislation is sent to the president’s office for his approval throughout each semester. Once a year, however, SGA presents the legislation in person as a formality.

The officers who attended the legislation signing this year were Kantola, Senator Kaylen Frazee, Chief of Staff Hannah Fioramonti, Director of Internal Affairs Simon Oliver, Director of Student Outreach and Feedback Adam Diehl and multiple members of SGA’s House of Representatives.

Before the proposed resolutions were presented, Costin asked each individual to introduce themselves by telling him their name, class year, where they are from and why they chose to be a member of SGA.

Junior Isaiah Varella, who is also the president of Liberty University’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, said he joined SGA so that he could take part in being a voice for all Liberty students.

“I love working and representing the student body, so being in SGA is such an amazing opportunity to be a voice for them,” Varella said. “… It’s really incredible to be behind the scenes but still ensure that these amazing resolutions that people are putting forward … can see the light of day and go into effect.”

The individuals who sat down and explained their proposed bills to Costin included Diehl, Frazee, sophomore Phu Nguyen, senior Ashton Bengston, senior Jackson Arcuri, senior Sophia Porter, senior Cameron Pflieger, senior Jacob Slusser and junior Jackson Archer. After each student presented their bill, Costin signed the documents and posed for a photo.

Kantola noted the top pieces of legislation that were signed.

“The topics of these resolutions included the addition of a bus stop outside of DeMoss Hall, the implementation of new and better showerheads in the Circle, the addition of paper towels and other needed bathroom items in the Quads, the addition of lights in various walking areas around campus and more,” Kantola said.

Kantola said in order for a bill to make it to Costin’s desk, it goes through a series of proposals and approvals. First, a member of either SGA’s House of Representatives or Senate proposes a requested change, which must pass through both chambers by vote before making it to Kantola. Kantola then evaluates the bill and chooses whether to sign or veto it. If Kantola signs the legislation, it is passed on to Mark Hine, the executive vice president for Student Affairs.

If Hine chooses to sign the bill, he will present it to administration for their approval and deliberation before sending it over to Costin’s office for the president’s signature. Kantola said the process can be as short as four weeks, depending on the urgency of the bill. Some bills, however, have taken over a year to make it to Costin’s desk.

Kantola said approximately 100 to 200 proposals are made each year, and about 50 of those make it through to administration. He said around a third of those 50 proposals make it to Costin’s desk for his signature.

According to Kantola, the time it takes for the changes to be made after being signed by the president varies. The change in the “reset” time between meal swipes, for example, was made within weeks. Changes that require construction depend on the resources at hand.

Kantola explained the mission of SGA.

“We, as the student government, try and be the student voice in the process that shapes Liberty, so that it can be the best it can possibly be at shaping and training each of us,” Kantola said. “… I think that was very evident in the resolutions that were passed and in a lot of the stuff that’s coming forward as well.”

SGA will be hosting its Campus Leadership Town Hall for students to ask LU Administration questions on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Reber Thomas Private Dining Room. Students can RSVP at https://forms.office.com/r/SgzPAKExCm.

Sturek is the on-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.