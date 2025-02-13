Liberty University Cru Ministry Provides Students With Opportunity To Participate In Evangelism

Whether it be on the sands of Panama City Beach or in the humble homes of those living in the Dominican Republic, Liberty University’s Cru Ministry aims to serve others by meeting people where they are.

Liberty’s chapter of Cru provides immense opportunities for students to get involved in a community of believers who desire to share the love of Jesus both locally and internationally. Through collaboration with Lynchburg Cru, students have attended ministry events, participated in evangelistic efforts and gone on trips throughout the world.

Student president Abby Uhlmeyer, who has been involved in Cru for the past three years, uses her role as chapter president at Liberty to act as a liaison between Cru student leaders, staff members and the student government association to organize different events and trips for Liberty’s Cru ministry.

“Cru is a caring community passionate about connecting people to Jesus Christ,” Uhlmeyer said. “My time in Cru has been super impactful in helping me grow in my love for (God) and (my) understanding of who God is and my ability to share my faith with others.” Students involved in Liberty’s Cru have the opportunity to join a large college community that includes local campuses such as Randolph College, Central Virginia Community College and Sweet Briar College. Lynchburg Cru specializes in outreach at these colleges and encourages intercampus community while leading the different chapters.

Helan Sam, a Bible study leader for Liberty’s Cru chapter, has been involved in the ministry for almost a year and leads a Bible study every Wednesday. It was through Cru’s outreach to Panama City Beach last year that Sam felt called to ministry.

“It’s like a family. Cru was very welcoming, and the people are extremely kind,” Sam said.

Both Sam and Uhlmeyer have experienced discipleship through Cru and have been able to go on mission trips via the organization. Uhlmeyer said she went on multiple trips with Cru and its partners, including a trip to the Dominican Republic this past spring.

“On this trip, my team went from house to house to distribute water filters to those in need of clean water and to share the message of the living water of Christ,” Uhlmeyer said. “It was eye-opening and encouraging to see the hospitality of the people there and their openness to the Gospel.”

Cru is always looking for new members to get involved. Multiple Bible studies are held each week for both men and women on Liberty’s campus who want to be a part of Cru. Every Thursday night, Liberty’s chapter of Cru hosts meetings in DeMoss 1134 at 7:00 p.m. where students can hear from a speaker and fellowship with one another.

“This meeting is a great opportunity to meet other students involved with Cru and hear about the various opportunities for evangelism, prayer and Bible studies that are coming up,” Uhlmeyer said.

More information about Cru’s weekly events and evangelism opportunities can be found at www.lynchburgcru.com or by following @lynchburg_cru on Instagram or Facebook.

