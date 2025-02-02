Liberty Champion Super Bowl Predictions

Anna White – Sports Editor

Eagles 24 – Chiefs 21

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles may be the Super Bowl nobody wants to see, but 100 million Americans will still continue to gather around their TVs, pretending to not be invested. While the Chiefs are looking for a three-peat, I think I speak for all of America outside of Kansas City limits when I say my bet is on the Eagles to snap their streak. I may appear to be pulling for the underdog here, but let me remind you that Denver shut out Kansas City 38-0 earlier this season. While I do not anticipate a shutout, I do expect to see some Saquon Barkley hurdles and a crying Patrick Mahomes. At their last Super Bowl meeting in 2023, the Chiefs walked away victorious in a close game. It will take some fight, but this is Philly’s revenge game.

Isabella Schlösser – Assistant Sports Editor

Chiefs 28 – Eagles 23

Let me first start by defending myself before some of you start saying I chose this team because of Taylor Swift. You would be wrong. I am not a Kansas City Chiefs fan. Go Bills! But since I got my heart broken when the team from Arrowhead destroyed precious Josh Allen last week, I must play the odds. The Chiefs have been on fire this season besides falling short only twice to the Bills and the Broncos. They are fighting for that three-peat, and the Philadelphia Eagles are there to take away their hopes. Although this is a Super Bowl that not one single NFL fan wanted besides the Chiefs and the Eagles fanbases, I’m positive it will be a very entertaining game to watch with the family. Hopefully having Kendrick Lamar and SZA as the halftime show this year will motivate me to pay attention to the game.