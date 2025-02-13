How The Internet Can Be A Tool For Good

“The internet is a dark place.” “The internet is horrible for your mental health!” “The internet is poison.”

The truth is, the internet has the potential to be good — when used wisely. The internet is like a sword; it can be used both as a tool and a weapon; it just depends on how users decide to wield it as they go about their lives.

According to Tech Target, the internet “is a worldwide system of interconnected computer networks and electronic devices that communicate with each other using an established set of protocols.”

Through the internet, people can communicate and share information with anyone who also has an internet connection, and it can be used for almost any purpose that depends on information, according to Britannica.

I believe the internet is vital to today’s society and it has done much more to benefit its users than to harm them. That does not mean the internet is a place where people shouldn’t exercise caution, as there are many dark things that have been uploaded, posted and shared by people who have abused this tool. But ultimately, we need the online world and what it has to offer to function in modern society.

The internet has connected the globe in ways that simply wouldn’t be possible without it.

Through this system we are able to communicate with anyone, anywhere in the world, almost instantly. We can buy and sell things across states, countries and continents from the comfort of our own homes. Entertainment industries are no longer confined to their countries of origin; TV shows, movies and music from across the globe are now at our fingertips.

Leaders of other countries are able to communicate with us and each other without having to cross oceans or wait weeks to receive letters. Soldiers who haven’t been home in years are able to see their children through FaceTime. Students unable to travel far from home are able to attend their university of choice online, and who doesn’t love online textbooks that free up some extra space in your school bag without emptying your wallet?

The medical industry is another essential service that was transformed by the internet. Hospitals can now quickly communicate when every second counts and save lives that could have been lost in the waiting. Databases of organ donors make it easy for doctors to efficiently help those on the transplant list. And of course, online charts help doctors and nurses ditch mountains of paper documents.

The internet is a tool that has been used poorly, giving the entire platform a bad reputation. Humans are not perfect and give into sin regularly, abusing and misusing things that could be wholesome when utilized properly. The impact and influence that stems from the internet’s existence is a direct reflection of ourselves; it was built to give us what we want to see.

Although the internet can indeed be a scary place at times, it has united the planet and given us a window to see and experience things we would never have been able to otherwise. Next time you’re sitting on your couch amazed, watching a pod of Orcas hunt on Blue Planet, or can’t remember the name of that one actor and turn to Google for the answer, remember that the internet is a blessing to have access to, and we must use this tool wisely to enjoy its full potential.

Barber is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.