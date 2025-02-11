Has the Internet Caused More Harm Than Good?

The internet is a vast expanse of knowledge and information; but it has become a well-established home for distraction, hate and confusion. Our society has benefited in many ways due to the creation of the internet, but I would argue that it has caused more harm than good.

One of the biggest changes the internet has brought to the world is digital connection, but these connections are not always created with positive intentions.

According to Pew Research Center, “59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online.”

Cyberbullying is now a common form of bullying and is continuing to increase each year. Its popularity is largely built on the premise that users can be fully anonymous on the internet, allowing them to feel as if they can speak and act without regard for the other party, without consequence. I am of the opinion that cyberbullying is one of the worst byproducts of the internet.

Pew Research Center categorizes cyberbullying in six ways, but the most prevalent forms of online harassment include offensive name calling and the spreading of false rumors. The phrase “hiding behind a screen” is derived from this issue. More often than not, the anonymity of the internet creates a false sense of confidence, enabling people to say things they normally would not have the guts to say in person.

Cybercrime is another looming consequence the world has gained from the internet.

According to U.S. Department of State, “In 2020 alone, the FBI estimated more than $4 billion was lost to cybercrime in the United States.”

Online fraudulence has made the internet an untrustworthy place. From scam emails to computer hacking, cybercrimes are constantly evolving. Various tactics are used by scammers to obtain victim’s funds and information, and new, deceptive methods make it increasingly difficult to discern what is safe.

Cybercrimes pose an even greater threat to older generations. According to theconversation.com, Americans over 60 reported 14% more complaints regarding cybercrime in 2023 than they had in the previous year. As the internet continues to develop, threats against our cybersecurity grow with it.

According to Fortune.com, “Worldwide, internet users spend an average of 400 minutes — nearly seven hours — a day online.

In the last few years, the internet has become increasingly more addictive, functioning as an endless supply of information and entertainment. While some people may find this useful, it has inevitably created more dependency on technology and a significant decrease in attention spans.

According to The National Institutes of Health, “Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD) ruins lives by causing neurological complications, psychological disturbances and social problems.”

Not only is the internet addicting, but it is also isolating. Many people use the internet for connection, but these connections lack true human emotion and relationship.

The National Institutes of Health claims that people who use the internet more experience higher levels of loneliness compared to those who are not as glued to the online world. This loneliness could be caused by many factors, but the correlation is obvious — the internet is often a place of solitary confinement.

With these issues in mind, I am not here to claim that the internet is fully disadvantageous. On the other hand, I also do not find the internet to be inherently virtuous either. Despite the internet’s usefulness in some contexts, I believe that if we continue consuming its content excessively, then humanity’s preoccupation with online presence will continue functioning as a source of harm, rather than a helping hand.

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.