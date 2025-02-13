Has Social Media Ruined Relationships and Romance?

In an age where our lives are shared, liked, rated and commented on through screens, there are endless opportunities for insecurity to take root in our minds. As our online lives pervade every aspect of our real ones, a question arises: Has social media ruined romance and trust within relationships?

Social media can be a double-edged sword. Sometimes it’s used to create lasting connections, inspire new ideas and share accomplishments. However, social media can erode relationships, create distrust, cause miscommunication issues and act as a breeding ground for envy.

A influential part of social media in individuals’ daily lives is the ability to conduct constant surveillance of their partner’s social media habits. According to Pew Research Center, 34% of 18–29-year-old’s have had feelings of uncertainty or jealousy because of the way their significant other interacts with other users on social media. A simple “like” from an ex or a comment that is misinterpreted can send lovers into a frenzy.

Standards for what a couple believes is acceptable behavior on social media varies. Despite this, the feelings of wariness and jealousy are still a common occurrence. When a partner shares a picture with someone of the opposite sex or engages in friendly conversation, the lines between harmless interaction and potential infidelity become blurred.

The social media algorithm is designed to show you content you’re interested in, but depending on the type of content you interact with, it can sometimes backfire. Videos like “5 Ways to Know He’s Cheating on You” or “How to Tell if She has Lost Interest” often show up on people’s feeds, creating new insecurities. When you interact with even one of these posts, more similar videos will begin to appear.

According to Sprout Social, “Social media platforms employ sophisticated algorithms as intelligent guides, carefully sorting and matching content to audiences with similar preferences.” In theory, the algorithm is meant to make scrolling a positive experience, but when users are hit with a wave of unsettling relationship videos, it makes for a tailspin of negative emotions.

In a study conducted by Pew Research Center, 48% of people aged 18-29 have shared or discussed their relationships on social media platforms, but 91% of 18-29-year-olds have seen other people post about their relationships.

It can be fun to post about your relationship online, or “hard-launch” a new partner — as it has more recently been coined — but viewers often become envious if they don’t have a significant other themselves.

And even if you do have a boyfriend or girlfriend, it can begin to feel like everyone’s relationship is perfect but yours, even though it is common knowledge that what people post on social media is a sugar-coated form of reality. Social media has led many to feel as if they need to post every aspect of their lives, especially their romantic entanglements, in order to feel as though they are “keeping up” with everyone else.

According to digitalstack.io, receiving feedback (likes, comments, notifications) from a social media post taps into the brain’s reward system, in-turn creating motivation to continue to post. Some people post for connection, but others post for the gratification of receiving validation.

As Christians, we are called to not place our trust in things of this world, but in our savior, Jesus Christ. Colossians 3:2 says to “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” Taking a moment to refocus on the Lord is a great way to recenter your negative thoughts that may emerge from social media.

Relationships and romance can be difficult for anyone to navigate. With social media in the picture, it is important for couples to maintain clear boundaries, communicate openly and set realistic expectations. Social media should be a fun addition to your life; however, prioritizing real, authentic connection is key to keeping any relationship healthy.

Long is an opinion reporter for the Liberty Champion.