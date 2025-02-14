From The Whiteboard: Thoughts From The Super Bowl

Sitting down to watch Super Bowl LIX, I had mentally prepared myself for a scripted game that ended in a Kansas City Chiefs win, securing the first three-peat in NFL Super Bowl history. But to my surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles stomped on the hearts of Chiefs fans across America.

This week, I am going to discuss some of my favorite and least favorite parts of this year’s Super Bowl.

Fly Eagles Fly

It was a good night for Philly fans as the Eagles stood their ground from the beginning of the first quarter, taking a lead that lasted until the game’s final moments. I could not tell whether it was just good to see the Chiefs taken down or if I was feeling the brotherly love, but the Eagles were incredibly fun to root for.

What better way to spend your birthday than to return a pick six in your first Super Bowl. That is how Cooper DeJean ended his rookie year as well as his 22nd birthday. Saquon Barkley also celebrated his 28th birthday in a historic manner, setting the NFL’s single-season rushing record in the game’s second quarter. The birthday boys gave all of Philly, as well as those of us sitting on the couch cosplaying as birds fans, a reason to celebrate.

Mahomes sacked again … and again.

It was an unfortunate night for the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Despite his fight for a fourth ring, Mahomes could not shake the Eagles’ defense to lead his team to victory. Mahomes suffered a career-high six sacks, threw two interceptions and fumbled, proving that even the best athletes have bad days.

Kendrick Halftime Show

The halftime show invokes much criticism each year, typically dividing generations. I heard mixed opinions about this year’s performance by Kendrick Lamar, saying it was both the best and worst some have ever seen, and it does not take much to guess which generation said what.

As a representative of the younger generation, I have something controversial to say: I did not think the halftime show was great. As a big fan of both Kendrick and SZA, I was expecting more; however, I do believe his message was overlooked or misunderstood.

I did enjoy Samuel L. Jackson’s Uncle Sam bit, which appeared to challenge Lamar’s image for being “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto.” The irony of this is that many watching missed the message they were trying to convey, as they agree with the Uncle Sam character.

All in all, it was a decent halftime show compared to the gaudiness that typically ensues. Unfortunately, the show left me disappointed because I was hoping to hear some of his earlier music, but maybe I just miss the old Kendrick.

Commercials

One thing I look forward to the most each year is the iconic Super Bowl commercials. Going at about $8 million per 30-second slot, one would expect them to be a high-quality production. I, however, despite being a person that laughs at just about everything, found myself not letting out much more than a chuckle. There were a few that garnished a smile and some commentary, but none to write home about.

My favorite out of the slim pickings was one for Booking.com in which Mahomes — I mean Kermit the Frog — made a cameo with the rest of the Muppets gang. Other than that, I was thoroughly disappointed with this year’s commercials.

Kelce & Swift

While there was talk of both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving New Orleans with a ring, I am pleased that this was not the case. With retirement in the question for Kelce, I have doubts that he is hanging his helmet up for good after such an ugly game, seeing that he did not make a catch until the end of the third quarter.

While the two had their moments in the spotlight, their screentime was far less than expected, which I deem a win.

Brady’s babbling

Now for the absolute worst part of the night, we have Tom Brady’s commentating. While some consider Brady to be the “GOAT,” I find him insufferable. I understand that he played in 10 Super Bowls, but frankly, I am tired of hearing about it.

Overall, it was a pleasantly surprising game. I am nowhere near an Eagles fan, but I think I speak for most of America when I say, go birds, I guess.

White is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X.