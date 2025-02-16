Former President Biden Signs Deal With Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Former President Joe Biden announced that he had signed on to work with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Feb. 3, according to the New York Post.

This is not Biden’s first time signing with the Los Angeles-based agency; he was also represented by the CAA from 2017 to 2020, according to CBS News. CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett appeared supportive of the former president’s decision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Lovett said. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

During his previous time with the CAA, Biden released his book, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose,” in which he wrote about his son, Beau’s fight with cancer. After the book’s release, he promoted it on a book tour across the country. Lovett and two of his co-chairs also identified as supporters of Biden and Kamala Harris’s former presidential campaigns, according to CBS News.

The CAA is responsible for representing some of the most well-known names in Hollywood — including Meryl Streep, Martha Stewart and the MLB’s Shohei Otani. According to Forbes, when informed of Biden’s new signing, President Donald Trump said, “You gotta be kidding. He signed on with a talent agency?” Trump then went on to wish him well on this next endeavor.