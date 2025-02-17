Flames Baseball Begins Season With Three Wins

Liberty University’s Baseball team had its season opener Feb. 14-16 against St. John University. The Flames found a victorious start to the 2025 season, ending the series with three wins under its belt.

The weekend began with a double header on Friday securing two Liberty wins 12-3 and 3-0.

In the second game of the series, senior outfielder Camden Troyer hit the first homer of the season in the sixth inning out to right field.

The third and final game of the weekend ended with an 11-2 Liberty win to sweep the series. Junior infielder Jaxon Sorenson hit a homer of his own out to right center field in the second inning.

The Flames have a stacked schedule for this spring as they enter conference play this weekend.

Schlösser is the asst. sports editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X.