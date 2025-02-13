Can Christians Dress Alternatively And Still Honor God?

Galatians 5:1 says, “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.”

Christians are called to embrace a life of freedom, living in the light rather than the darkness. Because of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, believers are blessed with the incredible gift of freedom from sin, darkness and anything else that would enslave them to their old ways. This, however, raises a question: Can Christians live an alternative lifestyle and still pursue Christ?

For starters, what even is an alternative lifestyle? According to the Oxford Engli Dictionary, an alternative lifestyle is “a way of living that differs from the traditional norms of a society.” For some, an alternative lifestyle may look like embracing gothic aesthetics and practices, which can often include dark apparel, unconventional music and expressive art indicative of death.

In 2 Corinthians 5:17, the apostle Paul declares that those who are in Christ are “new creations.” For Christians, the sins and darkness of one’s past die, giving birth to a new, abundant life in Jesus. Because of Jesus’ victory on the cross, the Holy Spirit indwells within believers, sanctifying, guiding and convicting them towards right standing before God.

When Christians embrace a gothic alternative lifestyle, is it a mere fashion statement, or does it reflect something deeper?

The tendencies and displays of this dark subculture reflect deeper values of which Christians must stay wary. For followers of Christ, it is imperative to consider whether those values and expressions reflect God’s goodness or the world’s deceptive influence: intentions of the heart matter.

1 Samuel 16:7 says, “… For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”

The outward appearance of an individual does not completely showcase their heart and inner spirituality, but we should be careful of how we represent Christianity to a secular culture.

At its core, self-expression is not inherently sinful. In the eyes of God, every individual possesses a unique personality and set of gifts and talents. Part of the joy in being made in the image of God is the ability to embrace creativity and reflect God’s characteristics in our own lives.

While self-expression can be a beautiful way of glorifying God, it is still essential for Christians to embrace a counter-culture mentality and remain distinct from the world.

Romans 12:2 says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

For Christians interested in the alternative lifestyle, ask yourself the sincere question, “Does my self-expression align with God’s truth or the values of the world?” Allow the Holy Spirit alone to convict you and reveal whether your choices honor God and reflect his work in your life.

Remember, 1 Corinthians 6:12, which says, “All things are lawful for me,’ but not all things are helpful. ‘All things are lawful for me,’ but I will not be dominated by anything.”

God does not call the self-righteous; he calls sinners. He loves sinners too much to leave them in their sinful condition — his desire is to transform them into saints.

For Christians not particularly drawn to a gothic lifestyle, remember that everyone’s story is different; no matter who we are, or what we look like on the outside, God can use any believer as a worthy vessel to spread the Gospel message.

“The single most loving act we can do is share the good news of Jesus Christ, that God saves sinners,” pastor Matt Chandler wrote in his book, “The Explicit Gospel.”

Believers have the freedom to live according to their convictions, so long as their convictions honor God and do not cause others to sin. This means that whether Christians embrace the gothic alternative lifestyle or not, their choices and behavior should always honor God, reflect his truth and encourage others.

Solem is an opinion reporter for the Liberty Champion.