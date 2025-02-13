A Review Of The 60’s TV Show “The Addams Family”

The creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky Addams family, with their iconic, finger-snapping harpsichord theme, has proved to be one of the most memorable sitcom subjects ever aired — and for good reason.

The 1964 series ran for only two seasons before it was cancelled, yet it vividly lives on in cultural memory.

The Addams family are outsiders — their “normal” friends and neighbors make it known that they think their household is deranged. (Granted, they have a mounted swordfish with a human leg sticking out of it on display and a disembodied hand named Thing that helps with small household tasks, among other macabre oddities). However, the Addams pay no heed to others’ opinions of them and remain gracious friends and eager hosts throughout the entire show.

The Addams were ahead of their time: in a culture where normalcy was idolized — when the typical suburban lifestyle was held to be the ultimate standard of living — this family proved that the popular cookie-cutter way of life was not the secret to happiness; rather, by embracing their uniqueness and leaning into their odd way of life, the Addams achieved what many could not. They maintained a loving marriage, kept close connections with their children and were deeply content with their way of living.

This inversion of societal expectations is the show’s most consistent theme. Time and again, the Addams would comment on their guests’ own “oddities,” such as their surprise at their family’s foghorn doorbell, or their fear of their pet lion Kitty Kat.

The blatant irony of this weird family calling others weird is excellent for comedic effect, but it also functions as social commentary about the subjectivity of normalcy, and more so as to who truly has the courteous high ground in the show. Is it the ‘normal’ visitors who avoid and ostracize the Addams at every turn, or the endlessly hospitable and approachable Addams, who enjoy hosting guests even if they don’t fit their definition of typical?

One markedly distinct aspect of the show is the relationship between husband-and-wife duo Morticia and Gomez. Though their frequent displays of affection are certainly not compliant with the Liberty Way, their passion and respect towards one another portrays a positive, flourishing marital partnership in a way that most mainstream television shows of the time did not.

Contrary to typical sitcom tropes, the episodic conflicts were never fueled by their petty relational issues — in fact, one episode’s main conflict was based around an outsider’s attempts to sabotage the pair’s marriage, and every attempt was comedically foiled by their mutual devotion and respect.

Unconventional as the show may be, it still falls victim to some of the classic blunders of sitcom TV, the most obvious being an overplayed laugh track, which launches an immediate uproar even for the mildest quip.

However, if the laugh track can be endured, “The Addams Family’s” zany comedy, entertaining characters and weirdly wholesome themes make for a binge-worthy show indeed.

