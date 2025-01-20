Major Gerald Irwin promoted to chief of the Liberty University Police Department (LUPD)

Major Gerald Irwin was promoted to chief of the Liberty University Police Department (LUPD) Jan. 8 during a combined awards and promotion ceremony, which recognized his significant achievement as well as additional LUPD officers who were elevated to higher positions in 2024.

Irwin, who previously retired as a captain from the City of Coral Springs Police Department in Florida, had been training to take over Chief Emeritus Richard Hinkley’s position as chief of police since he joined LUPD in November 2023. While all the duties and responsibilities of the chief of police have been passed on to Irwin, Hinkley will serve as his advisor until June.

“If there are still things I haven’t experienced, … I can go to him over the next six months, and he’s there as my advisor,” Irwin said.

Along with receiving the badge, which distinguishes Irwin’s position from the rest of LUPD, Irwin also assumed the chief of police’s responsibilities, including acting as the final decision maker in the day-to-day operations of the police department.

Despite the leadership change, Irwin said LUPD will continue its goal to become a nationally accredited police department. Within the next few months, LUPD will be evaluated according to law enforcement agency accreditation standards with the intention of being officially accredited by August 2025.

In the meantime, Irwin said LUPD will continue to be the best it can be for the community it serves. Irwin wants students and staff to be able to find comfort in knowing that LUPD is working to keep them safe.

“I want the parents, staff and students to sleep soundly through the night knowing that Liberty University will do everything it takes to protect them,” Irwin said.

Irwin also said that he wants to continue LUPD’s goal of reaching out and getting involved with the Liberty community.

“Please introduce yourself to me. I’d love to meet as many people as I can, and that goes for all of our officers,” Irwin said.

Additionally, he encourages students to connect with the department if they have any ideas on how LUPD can better serve Liberty’s campus.

“There’s no one better suited for this role than Irwin,” John-Wesley Sloan, the senior community engagement analyst for Emergency Management & Community Engagement, said.

Sturek is the on-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.