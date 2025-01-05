Flames Football Falls To University of Buffalo 26-7 in the Bahamas Bowl

Despite Head Coach Jamey Chadwell’s initial dream of ending the season in the College Football Playoffs, the Liberty Flames Football team suffered through a rocky season going 8-4 coming off its triumphant 13-1 run in 2023. The Flames ended their season Saturday, Jan. 4 in Nassau, Bahamas, when the University of Buffalo triumphed 26-7 in Liberty’s sixth consecutive bowl appearance.

Though a few notches down from its New Year’s Six appearance last season, the Flames found themselves in international territory as they faced the 9-4 Buffalo Bulls in the Bahamas Bowl. The Flames were under a magnifying glass as this was the only bowl game playing at the time. Chadwell used the opportunity to showcase Liberty’s Christian values by donning a red T-shirt that stated, “Jesus won.”

Despite the excitement of cinching a bowl game, there was a looming uneasiness as the Flames entered the game with some major roster changes. The transfer portal and NFL draft preparation took its toll on Liberty’s depth chart, leaving them without seven starters.

“There’s no secret we have lost a lot of guys that decided to not play in the game and do some of their own things,” Chadwell said in a pregame press conference. “They were tremendous for us and helped us get to this point.”

The Flames failed to make an impact in the first quarter as the Bulls’ defense immediately prevailed. A fourth down forced a punt by junior punter Max Morgan which was returned by Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow. Kicker Upton Bellenfant kicked a 52-yard field goal for the Bulls, putting three points on the board to give them an early lead.

The Flames were unable to fire back, returning the ball to the Bulls who found themselves in field goal territory yet again, bringing the score to 6-0.

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Burger, filling the shoes of Kaidon Salter who just transferred to Colorado, saw his first start as a Flame. He threw several incomplete passes to begin the quarter and was unable to gain any positive yardage.

The Bulls were fighting for a touchdown, but the Flames’ defensive line prevented them from sailing into the endzone with sophomore safety Jayden Sweeney stopping Snow, ending the first quarter.

The second quarter began with a third field goal by Bellenfant, which increased the Bulls’ lead to 9-0.

Signs of life were seen from the Flames’ offense as senior running back Billy Lucas rushed 55 yards. This resurge in momentum was not long lived, however, as the Bulls’ redshirt sophomore linebacker Red Murdock forced a fumble on Burger.

The Bulls got their start at the 30-yard line but were unable to return, forcing a punt.

Burger threw a pass to Lucas for a gain of 12 yards as the Flames found their third first down of the half. This run was cut short as Buffalo graduate student linebacker Shaun Dolac, who leads the nation in tackles, sacked Burger.

Snow returned a punt by Morgan to the Buffalo 41-yard line, but the Liberty defensive line did not allow the Bulls to push past them.

The Flames tried to gain more points before halftime as senior kicker Colin Karhu lined up for a 49-yard field goal, but vaulted the ball too far right of the goalpost. Liberty entered halftime without a single point to its name, marking the first time this season they have been shut out in the first half.

The Flames lost momentum in the third quarter as Buffalo junior running back Al-Jay Henderson skirted through a hole to find the endzone for the first time for the Bulls. A good extra point brought the score to 16-0 in the Bulls’ favor.

In an endeavor to find the endzone, Burger carried for a 57-yard gain, tying for the team’s longest rush this season. He gained another 10 yards, entering into touchdown territory for the first time. Burger’s efforts were to no avail as Murdock forced a second fumble on the 5-yard line to end the quarter.

The final quarter began with a glimmer of hope for the Flames as Bellenfant missed a field goal. In effort to regroup, the Flames put junior Nate Hampton, who is committed to Gardner-Webb, in for quarterback, but two incomplete passes placed the ball in the Bulls’ hands yet again.

Unable to find another touchdown, the Bulls opted for a 45-yard field goal attempt, which furthered their lead to 19-0.

Liberty could not find a groove as Hampton threw a pass that was intercepted by Murdock for a 30-yard pick six. Another good extra point brought the score to 26-0.

Late into the fourth quarter, the game appeared to be the first shutout this bowl season, but the Flames did not give up. Hampton completed a deep pass to junior wide receiver Reese Smith for a 36-yard touchdown to finally put the Flames on the board. Karhu secured the extra point to bring the score to 26-7, ending the game.

Although the Flames were previously undefeated against Buffalo, Liberty left the Bahamas with a 3-1 record against Buffalo and is now 3-3 in bowl games. This win marks the second Bahamas Bowl win for Buffalo as they return to colder weather with a shiny new trophy.

“I’m thankful. God is good for giving us this opportunity we have had down here. … Thank you to the Bahamas Bowl and the country of the Bahamas for the bowl that they put on,” Chadwell said after the game. “Credit goes to Buffalo. They came and they played really well.”

