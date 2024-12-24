Student Activities Hosts Christmas Coffeehouse: Candy Cane Lane

Student Activities hosted Christmas Coffeehouse: Candy Cane Lane, which presented students with the magical feeling of the Christmas season Dec. 7 in the Vines Center.

The theme of this year’s event focused on how the holiday season is full of whimsical dreams and creative imaginations. The floor of the Vines Center was decorated with giant candy canes and Hershey’s Kisses, while the background of the stage depicted a candy cane lane-themed storefront.

Various students took the stage and performed musical solos and dance routines. Short films directed by students were also presented throughout the event. Some of the performances included Sons of Thunder playing “Miraculum,” the Granite Countertops performing “Run Run Rudolph” and The Odyssey, featuring Talia Silver on violin, performing “Mary, Did You Know?” This was Silver’s first time at Coffeehouse.

“I’m really excited because I’ve always wanted to play,” Silver said.

Between performances, there was a “hot takes” portion, which gave the audience a chance to vote on a series of questions. The hosts had the audience choose answers to questions ranging from what is the best Christmas fast food item to whether a student majoring in theatre or political science would be the most annoying on a road trip.

After the audience voted by cheering as loud as possible, the hosts announced the answer that received the loudest response as the winning vote.

“Well, since this is the only one (Coffeehouse) I’ve been to, I feel like the performance was really strong for everyone,” Tyrius Davis, a dancer in the Peacemakers Crew, said. “Honestly, it was a lot of variety, but I think that was the best part of it.”

Davis said his favorite performance was either Divine Call Dance or D-TREX Dance Crew. He also described his own experience with performing in the event.

“That was great,” Davis said. “It was probably one of the most exciting things I’ve been through in a while. We killed it. It’s our first since 2017. Of course, not all of us were a part of that, but to know that the legacy is still there, (the) Peacemakers are still running strong and that we’re able to perform and kill it, it’s a great thing to know.”

The theme for spring Coffeehouse, “Class of Coffeehouse,” was also announced at the event. The show will focus on the experiences students expected they would have in high school in contrast to the reality of their high school experiences due to COVID-19. “Class of Coffeehouse” will be held in the Vines Center March 22, 2025, and tickets are on sale now.

Davis is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.