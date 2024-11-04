Turning Back Time: An Evaluation Of Daylight Saving Time

Every November, we are forced to turn our clocks back and sacrifice an hour of daylight. Although we may gain an extra hour of sleep, losing that extra portion of daylight negatively affects people’s health and overall safety.

At college, we can certainly see how a sunny evening can improve mental health. Many students enjoy basking in the sun on the Academic Lawn after taking a difficult exam, attending a study group at the Jerry Falwell Library or enduring an extensive lecture about a book with too many pages.

I’m sure many would also agree that keeping daylight saving time all year could answer the prayers of those who despise the shorter days that come with switching to standard time.

One of the many positives of remaining in daylight saving time would be the brighter and longer days, which would allow everyone to enjoy sunlight outside after being stuck inside at school or work.

The website Time and Date describes daylight saving time as something that can impact physical health in a positive way and help business owners. Evenings last longer with the extended daylight, giving people extra time to go for a run or participate in an outdoor activity. In addition, businesses and the economy would benefit from the longer days, as more people are likely to go shopping when the evenings have lasting daylight.

For college students, remaining in daylight saving time would allow us to take more study breaks while it’s still bright out and enjoy time in the fresh air with friends, no matter the season.

Switching the time can also affect a person’s mental and physical health.

According to Health Magazine, switching the clock can negatively impact a person’s sleep schedule. Although, a good way to adjust to the time change is to spend time outside early in the mornings. Exercising in the fresh air can even have similar benefits to antidepressants.

Keeping daylight saving time all year round would also improve safety in public spaces. According to Time and Date, during daylight hours, road casualties drop by 13% and robberies by 7%. If we kept daylight saving time all year, everyone from college students getting out of class to workers walking back to their parked cars could be safer.

Daylight saving time should remain in place throughout the entire year, and we should remove standard time, which causes us to lose daylight hours during the colder months. But for now, as we adjust back to standard time after falling back an hour this past Sunday, we can at least look ahead to the extra sunlight when we return to daylight saving time in a few months.

Sanford is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion.