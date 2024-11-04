Student Activities Hosts Monster Mash Event

Student Activities served and entertained Liberty University students by providing the Halloween Monster Mash event Nov. 1 on the Academic Lawn. The event gave students memorable moments through carnival games, a spooky tunnel, candy table voting and a performance from Kenzie Lawhon.

Jarad Alpert, a member of Student Activities’ event staff, said many efforts went into planning the event.

“We usually start months and months (beforehand). … We started in the summer, honestly, planning for it,” Alpert said.

The Monster Mash included many activities and ideas presented by Alpert and his team. Students threw rings at milk bottles painted as ghosts, entered a haunted tunnel to be greeted by a waving skeleton and voted for their favorite candy table.

Alpert said this year has been the biggest Monster Mash yet, especially since there was a large amount of foot traffic due to the various Halloween events around campus. As students passed by the Academic Lawn, they received candy and free popcorn. Alpert was also excited to see students’ costumes throughout the night.

Alpert spoke on Student Activities’ mission with their events.

“We’re trying to provide relevant events, stuff that people can build friendships and community with,” Alpert said.

Other recent events included Movie in the Woods Oct. 31 at the Hydaway Outdoor Center and Haunted Mini Golf Nov. 2 on the School of Divinity Lawn.

For information about upcoming events, visit www.liberty.edu/sa.

