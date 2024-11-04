Podcasts impact politics: How Presidential candidates are changing their communication strategy

Theo Von, a well-known comedian, recently sat across from U.S. Sen. JD Vance in an interview and conversed about personal struggles relating to mental health and drug addiction. In the same conversation, the two spoke about policy issues in the upcoming election.

This transpired during the popular “This Past Weekend” podcast hosted by Von, two months after he spoke with former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the same show. Both Vance and Trump also appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Oct. 31 and 26, which received even greater online attention and earned the podcast a combined 59,125,032 views as of 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Kamala Harris also appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Oct. 6, in addition to other podcasts during her campaign.

Though these podcasts have received heavy media coverage, few have evaluated the importance of these appearances as a signal of both media’s future and the changing definition of what it means to be “presidential.”

Regular TV viewership has been on the decline for some time now, according to Forbes. Pew Research Center indicated that newspaper readership in the U.S. has declined as well, dropping by an estimated 21 million readers between 2011 and 2021 and showing a major shift in media consumption. People are still checking the news despite these changes, but they are choosing other means, namely digital sources, to do so.

Podcasts especially provide an environment in which long-form, detailed perspectives can be discussed, popular or controversial topics can be debated and information can be accessed more easily. It is perhaps for this reason podcast listeners largely believe that this new media is as accurate or more accurate than other sources of information, according to a Pew Research poll.

The appearances of politicians on major podcasts are hardly a recent development, as Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke on “The Joe Rogan Experience” over five years ago, shortly followed by others. However, more and more, podcasts are becoming a town square for major politicians to speak their minds and lay out their policies in a way that is not censored or restricted by time.

But as Von indicated with his informal joke about drug addiction, politicians’ appearances on podcasts can casualize the high offices that these bureaucrats occupy. When people watch comedians like Rogan, Von, Andrew Schulz and Tim Dillon sit down and have normal conversations with politicians, they may see it as demeaning to governance in the U.S.

On the other hand, the lack of separation between classes that occurs when civilians interact casually with major politicians upholds the moral that in America, all people are equal in value, even with accomplishments and wealth. The idea of association between these two groups enhances the principle that those who govern do so with the consent of those they serve. As a result, these podcast appearances signal commonality among all Americans.

U.S. politicians were never meant to be untouchable celebrities. As President George Washington displayed with his unprecedented decision to peacefully give up his power in 1797 and return to his farm, American politicians are to be public servants and not political celebrities. So, if politicians desire to use podcasts justly, they must do so to clarify ideology, goals and stances and not to further the inevitable fame that comes with a run for high office.

American voters rely on politicians to be clear and honest in their points of view so their votes can be informed. In 2024, as continually more people access podcasts and less people tune in to traditional media, the next generation of journalism must be embraced.

Man-to-man talk between politicians and comedians or podcast hosts and average people are obviously what the public craves because it is what they consume. The U.S. functions best when the separation between rulers and voters is minimized. And this trend of politicians conversing on podcasts can help make that happen.

