Hallmark Teams Up with NFL For Taylor Swift-Inspired Christmas Movie

When Christmas time rolls around, Hallmark movies are a beloved tradition for many, bringing predictable (yet heartwarming) romances and holiday spirit into homes all over.

This year, the Hallmark Channel teamed up with the NFL for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” a special story inspired by the romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The film will feature cameos from Andy Reid, Donna Kelce and some notable Kansas City Chiefs players.

For Alana Higman, played by Hunter King, Christmas is about family, love and the Kansas City Chiefs. But when her grandfather’s favorite game-day vintage hat goes missing, she finds herself needing more than just football to win the Chiefs’ Fan of the Year award. Along the way, she might also win the heart of a man named Derrick, played by Tyler Hynes, who is behind the team’s fan experience.

Hunter King, the lead actress in “Holiday Touchdown,” reflected on her character Alana in the romantic comedy.

“Alana is a Chiefs superfan. She and her family are the biggest Chiefs fans you can imagine,” King said in an interview with TV Insider. “They’re trying to win the Fan of the Year award, which is very important to her because her family’s legacy is they’ve been Chiefs fans for their whole lives, so it’s a big deal to her. Then she meets Derrick, who is the director of fan engagement and a little love story blossoms.”

“Holiday Touchdown” was filmed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2024.

“Everybody here, they are such die-hard Chiefs fans, I’ve never seen anything like it, and then we have die-hard Hallmark fans, so the two of those coming together, making this amazing, feel-good Christmas love story, it’s going to be amazing,” King said in an interview with the “Today” show.

“We tell epic love stories all the time. I can’t think of a better partnership between Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs to tell this love story,” DiPippo said. “People are going to watch this movie. You may not be a Kansas City fan. It’s still for you. This is 100% a pure Hallmark movie at heart.”

Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chief brand officer, discussed his goals for Hallmark’s new agreement with the NFL.

“Our new partnership with the NFL and Chiefs is uniquely designed to do just that — to find universal ways to spread cheer, tell heartwarming stories and build excitement for our treasured hometown brands during this very special time of year,” Abbott said.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on The Hallmark Channel and on its various streaming platforms.

Here is the link to the trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGsUO–75oY.

