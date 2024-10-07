Tips For Elevating Your Fall Fashion

Autumn has arrived, and that means it’s time to bring out the fall wardrobe. Here are five fashion tips to elevate anyone’s style this season.

Invest in a good coat

Coats are versatile in the way they can be styled, and they are also purposeful. As the weather starts to get colder, coats allow students to stay warm while putting together a chic fall outfit. This season, statement and fur coats are becoming a significant style. According to Vogue, “This autumn, you’re going to go wild for voluminous, pettable outerwear made of faux fur, feathers, fabric, shearling or yarn.”

Invest in a good pair of boots

This type of shoe is one of the most crucial components of fall fashion. Boots are versatile and have been a fall fashion staple for years. Having a good pair of boots on hand for the season offers purpose and poise. This season, riding boots are rising in popularity because they add a silhouette to any outfit. Boho clothing and skinny jeans are also favored this season, so riding boots pair well with these items. According to Glamour, “Tall, structured riding boots are set to become the go-to silhouette of the months ahead.”

Opt for prints and patterns

Fall fashion is all about experimenting with various garments to create new designs and colors. Prints and patterns are perfect for spicing up any fall outfit. In particular, this season, leopard print is in high demand. Everything from leopard-print sunglasses to jeans to shoes are being manufactured for the fall season.

“The Pinterest coquette bows inspire me because I would love to wear them during the fall,” student Amanda Fischer said.

Patterns like coquette bows, houndstooth and plaid are popular during the harvest season.

Choose striking colors

As the leaves start to change, so do one’s color choices. Picking bright colors allows outfits to pop against the green until the leaves hit their peak. For example, wearing reds and oranges would be a striking color contrast. This season, dark cherry red is in demand. It can be used in all sorts of accessories to elevate any look and make an outfit pop with a splash of autumnal color.

Master the art of layering

Last but certainly not least is layering. Layering is one of the most apparent fall fashion tips because it can creatively transform a summer wardrobe. Instead of buying a whole new wardrobe for a new season, just take summer clothes and add some extra layers. This makes an outfit more interesting and is also practical for temperature changes.

“My favorite part of autumn fashion is the sweaters and being able to layer,” freshman Eden Riley said.

With temperatures dropping and layers increasing, it’s time to pull out the fall wardrobe and continue spicing things up with autumnal style. Regardless of the outfit one wears, these fashion tips are sure to dress up any style.

Hooker is a lifestyle reporter.