Lady Flames Soccer Team End Match Against New Mexico State In 2-2 Draw

The Lady Flames Soccer team faced the New Mexico State Aggies at Osbourne Stadium Oct. 6, where they ended the match in a 2-2 draw.

It was a battle of conference leaders as the Flames, who were 2-1 in conference matchups and 10-1-2 overall, went up against the 2-1-1 Aggies. The teams fought for a spot at No. 2 in the Conference USA rankings, one spot behind FIU, which claimed Liberty University’s sole loss this season.

The Lady Flames’ fiery spirit was electric as they hit the pitch, ready to scoop up another win. They found their way to the goal line, but their attempt fell short as the shot was blocked before entering the net. The Aggies beat them to a goal as they scored at the 37-minute mark. They fought to push their lead forward with another goal, but redshirt freshman goalie Peyton Huber made a save for the Flames.

Despite being down one, the Flames’ momentum did not change as they battled back and forth with the Aggies. Liberty tried for a score from midfield, but the attempt failed as the ball passed clear over the net.

Following a penalty on New Mexico State, the Aggies’ entire team lined up beneath the net as redshirt sophomore Halle Engle attempted to net her free penalty shot. The defenders blocked the shot, sending each team back into action.

The Flames did not finish the period without a tally on the scoreboard, as Engle made her way down the field, where she passed to junior forward Ivy Garner, who found the top corner of the net. The Aggies looked to reclaim their lead but failed, shooting the ball over the goal.

“My teammates did a really good job being gritty,” Garner said. “We knew this game was going to be physical from the start. We’ve played them before and that’s how it was.”

With four minutes left, the Aggies rushed toward the goal, but the Flames’ defense did not let up as they gained possession of the ball. Neither team scored again, ending the period 1-1.

The second half began with a failed penalty kick from the Aggies, but the Flames quickly turned things in their favor. Garner gained possession of the ball and tore down the field, passing to Engle as the duo scored its second goal for the Flames, giving them their first lead of the match.

“Ivy and Halle were super dangerous in front,” Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “I felt we played with a lot of tenacity and grit, and they are a very big and physical team, but I thought we matched that really well today.”

New Mexico tried for two more goals at the 36-minute mark, both of which were blocked by Huber. The Aggies continued their battle to find the back of the net, but to no avail.

Energy levels remained high throughout the second period as each team battled for possession. Despite making it to the goal line on numerous occasions, neither team scored.

With just under eight minutes left on the clock, the Aggies pushed their way to the goal line, where they slid past Huber, sinking the ball into the net. The score was now tied as the clock ticked down.

With two minutes left to the game, the Flames found themselves at the goal line and took their opportunity to shoot, but they were not successful. The clock ran out, ending the match in a draw.

“We let that one get away from us,” Wedemeyer said. “We were in good control that second half being at the goal, and credit to them (New Mexico State) that they never quit, but it is kind of disappointing that we did not get 3 points out of it.”

The Lady Flames will hit the road to face Sam Houston Oct. 10. The game will air live at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

