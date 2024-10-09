Flames Football defeats FIU Panthers 31-24 in overtime

Flames Football was back in action for Midweek on the Mountain as Liberty University defeated the FIU Panthers 31-24 in overtime, following the cancelation of the previous week’s game against Appalachian State due to the impact of Hurricane Helene. This victory extends the Flames’ regular-season winning streak to 17 games, the longest FBS streak in the nation.

The Flames got right to work in the first quarter, making their way to the end zone as junior quarterback Kaidon Salter threw a 44-yard pass to junior wide receiver Reese Smith, who made the catch, his longest career reception. The end zone was in sight for the Flames, but finding themselves on fourth down, they decided to kick a 28-yard field goal, putting three on the board.

The Panthers fired right back, making deep passes as they skirted their way toward the end zone yard by yard. They tried for several touchdown passes, but the Flames’ defense halted their efforts, not allowing a touchdown. The Panthers also decided to attempt a field goal, which put them on the board to tie the game.

Salter targeted Reese, throwing several long passes his way; however, flags on the play prevented the Flames from scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Panthers beat the Flames to a touchdown just 10 seconds into the second quarter, scoring in a rather unusual fashion. FIU running back Lexington Joseph fumbled the ball, but it was instantly recovered in the end zone by wide receiver Dean Patterson, and officials ruled the play a touchdown.

The Flames fought back as a punt return by junior wide receiver Kylen Austin to the 41-yard line brought the Flames to the end zone yet again as they searched for their first touchdown. Salter held the ball for a 14-yard gain, and senior running back Quinton Cooley took the lead from there. Cooley carried 4 yards for a touchdown, and senior kicker Colin Karhu scored the extra point to tie the game.

“We made our decision … that we were going to ride or die with him (Cooley),” Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said. “If we were going to go down, we were going to go down giving the ball to our most productive player on offense.”

The Flames could not seem to escape the penalties as the yellow flags kept being thrown their way. As the Flames attempted multiple touchdown passes, each was ruled incomplete. Eventually, the Flames gained 15 yards following a penalty on the Panthers.

Salter made a run for the red, but a flag on the play for an illegal blindside block sent him back to the 20-yard line.

Salter did not back down as he ran the ball down the middle for a 20-yard touchdown with under 30 seconds remaining until halftime, giving the Flames the lead.

The second half began in Liberty’s favor as junior cornerback Amarian Williams intercepted FIU’s ball, allowing the Flames to take over at the 39-yard line. Cooley rushed 21 yards and brought his team to the 1-yard line, but he fumbled the ball, which was recovered by FIU. This prevented the Flames from securing an opportunity to score again this quarter.

“After I fumbled, I told my teammates, ‘That’s on me,’” Cooley said. “I’m the captain; I’ve got to take accountability as a man, and that’s what I did.”

The energy on the field and in the stands was electric in the Flames Quarter as Liberty looked to further its lead. Salter made a 25-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Tyson Mobley as the offense worked its way to the red. As the Flames inched along the field, Cooley ran a 9-yard touchdown, his second of the night, and redeemed his previous fumble.

With two minutes left on the clock, the odds looked to be in the Flames’ favor until the Panthers made their way into end zone territory and scored a touchdown. Their extra point attempt brought the game to 24-24. The clock ran out and the Flames prepared for overtime.

“Credit to FIU. They played well,” Chadwell said. “We’re up 14 points with six minutes to go and had a chance to end the game, and they fought back to take that to overtime.”

Liberty’s drive began, and Salter made what would be a game-winning 9-yard touchdown. FIU tried to come back, but a sack by redshirt freshman cornerback Christian Bodnar ended the game in a Flames win.

“We got into overtime, and nobody on that sideline had any doubt. They knew they were going to win,” Chadwell said. “I think the other sideline was hoping. We were knowing. There’s a big difference in that.”

The Flames are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in CUSA, while the Panthers could not maintain their CUSA streak, falling to 1-1. This was Liberty’s third meeting with FIU, and they are now 3-0 all time over the Panthers.

The Flames will travel to Kennesaw State Oct. 23. The game will air on CBS at 7 p.m.

White is the asst. sports editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X.