As the leaves begin to change, many flock indoors to embrace the warmth and coziness away from the cold air. The feelings of autumn evoke a strong sense of nostalgia, beckoning the joys of seasonal baking. In the dorms, however, it may be difficult to awaken a homey atmosphere with homemade comfort foods. Yet, with a little creativity, a few ingredients and a trusty coffee mug, students can prepare simple recipes in mere minutes.

This autumn, consider baking fall-flavored mug cakes to enjoy a delicious treat that captures the joys of the season. Here are two mug cake recipes to enjoy.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mug Cake

From https://onelittleproject.com/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-mug-cake/

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup flour

pinch of baking powder

pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 tablespoons chocolate chips

whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Instructions

Step 1: Place butter into a microwave-safe mug and microwave for 15-20 seconds.

Step 2: With a spoon, mix together the melted butter, sugar, vanilla extract and pumpkin puree.

Step 3: Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients by combining the flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice and chocolate chips.

Step 4: In the microwave, bake the cake batter on high for one minute.

Step 5: Add whipped cream and/or chocolate sauce and enjoy!

Snickerdoodle Mug Cake

From https://www.fivehearthome.com/snickerdoodle-mug-cake/

Ingredients

1/4 cup and two tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup milk at room temperature

2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Step 1: Place butter into a microwave-safe mug and microwave for 15-20 seconds.

Step 2: With a spoon, mix together the melted butter, flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon.

Step 3: Blend together the milk and vanilla with the other ingredients until the batter is smooth.

Step 4: Garnish the batter with the sugar and cinnamon toppings.

Step 5: In the microwave, bake the cake batter on high for 1 minute and enjoy!

Solem is the lifestyle editor.