Mug Cake Recipes
As the leaves begin to change, many flock indoors to embrace the warmth and coziness away from the cold air. The feelings of autumn evoke a strong sense of nostalgia, beckoning the joys of seasonal baking. In the dorms, however, it may be difficult to awaken a homey atmosphere with homemade comfort foods. Yet, with a little creativity, a few ingredients and a trusty coffee mug, students can prepare simple recipes in mere minutes.
This autumn, consider baking fall-flavored mug cakes to enjoy a delicious treat that captures the joys of the season. Here are two mug cake recipes to enjoy.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mug Cake
From https://onelittleproject.com/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-mug-cake/
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup flour
pinch of baking powder
pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
2 tablespoons chocolate chips
whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Instructions
Step 1: Place butter into a microwave-safe mug and microwave for 15-20 seconds.
Step 2: With a spoon, mix together the melted butter, sugar, vanilla extract and pumpkin puree.
Step 3: Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients by combining the flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice and chocolate chips.
Step 4: In the microwave, bake the cake batter on high for one minute.
Step 5: Add whipped cream and/or chocolate sauce and enjoy!
Snickerdoodle Mug Cake
From https://www.fivehearthome.com/snickerdoodle-mug-cake/
Ingredients
1/4 cup and two tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup milk at room temperature
2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
Step 1: Place butter into a microwave-safe mug and microwave for 15-20 seconds.
Step 2: With a spoon, mix together the melted butter, flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon.
Step 3: Blend together the milk and vanilla with the other ingredients until the batter is smooth.
Step 4: Garnish the batter with the sugar and cinnamon toppings.
Step 5: In the microwave, bake the cake batter on high for 1 minute and enjoy!
Solem is the lifestyle editor.