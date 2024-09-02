School’s back in session: How to balance studying and a personal life

As the school year commences and students begin to find their rhythm, it can be a challenge to find the right balance between social events, test preparation, healthy eating, staying active and most importantly — sleeping. Whether you’re a seasoned upperclassman or a brand-new freshman, here are some practical tips to help maintain a healthy, balanced and yes — fun lifestyle.

1. Focus on time management

One of the biggest struggles in college is time management. There is always so much going on, and sometimes it’s difficult to manage schedules on the go because it’s tough to keep track of several classes and projects popping up. A helpful tip is to determine which assignments are most difficult or are due first to eliminate procrastination and stress. Find ways to study productively. This could mean finding a quiet room in the library, using your favorite stationery, listening to one of your favorite playlists on Spotify or making sure you’ve eaten a nutritious meal.

“Having a planner, notebook or a digital calendar is a great option to have at home or on the go,” Liberty University alumna Sydney Scotford said.

Balancing school and multiple classes can be a struggle for those transitioning from high school to college. Early on, keep track of when a big test is scheduled so you have plenty of time to study for it. Block out segments each day for time to study to prevent work from piling up over time. Try to color-coordinate your pen and highlighter colors to match the topic you are working with; this will help you keep track of what subjects you’re studying.

2. Create a balanced routine

Don’t be afraid to take breaks. Your brain needs a break every now and then, and it is a great way to refresh your mind quickly before diving back into your work. Take a quick lap around outside or grab a Starbucks drink with friends, and treat yourself for all that hard work at the end of the day.

Whether you have a remote job or work on campus, sacrificing some free time is key for maintaining stability. If you find your job too time-consuming, see if you can reduce your hours. If you want to work and be in charge of your own schedule, start a side hustle. This is a great way to enhance your skills and get experience while connecting with people and making a little extra money.

Clubs and sports are also huge time commitments. Try not to overcommit when it comes to clubs and activities.

“You really would have to make a decision of what is more a priority to you. … You won’t be able to be fully committed to both of them,” Liberty student Jinglin Xie said.

It’s so tempting to try as many activities as possible. However, start out with something that is manageable, and if you have extra time, add on another activity. Clubs are great ways to make lasting relationships with other students who have similar passions, goals and aspirations.

3. Take care of yourself

Health and wellness are vital aspects of the college experience. They are crucial parts of your lifestyle. Make time to go for a quick walk or a run to boost your cardio. Because students spend an ample amount of time sitting in a classroom or studying, making time to exercise is vital.

If the LaHaye gym doesn’t appeal to you, try out a fun activity such as spikeball, pickleball or Pilates. Fitness is always more fun with friends, so let yourself take a break and get some fresh air and exercise.

Start off your college semester right by eating healthy and staying hydrated. Liberty has amazing options when it comes to food, so be sure to try some new things and find a good routine for managing your meal swipes.

4. Prioritize sleep

Last but never least, always prioritize sleep. Many students are used to thriving on a few hours at night, but in college, your body needs to rest. So, make sure you have a good schedule and get some rest.

Late nights are bound to come as the exams start to roll out. Many students have pulled an all-nighter at some point. Try to find a good routine, aim for eight hours and get an early start if you can. According to the CDC, “(Sleep) will also help you lower your risk for automobile injuries, poor grades, depression, and other problems.”

In the whirlwind of university life, finding a sense of balance is the key to thriving and not just surviving. By managing your time wisely, staying active, eating well and ensuring you get enough rest, you can make the most of your experience at Liberty.

Loranger is a lifestyle reporter.